Inside Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s Sweet Friendship: ‘You Are My Hero’

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore‘s friendship and mutual adoration are so strong that they can’t seem to say enough nice things about each other. Read on to learn more about their sweet companionship, why Barrymore called Gaines her “hero,” and what funny celebrity crush they gladly share.

(L) Joanna Gaines | Rob Kim/Getty Images (R) Drew Barrymore | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s adoring friendship started as fans

The friendship between Gaines and Barrymore, who share an interest in interior design, seemingly started as mutual fans on social media. Eventually, Barrymore visited Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, at the Silos at their Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.

The couple previously starred on HGTV’s Fixer Upper before developing the Magnolia Network and has been interviewed for The Drew Barrymore Show. And when Barrymore was doing her own home renovations, she called out to them for help in a video on Instagram.

The clip showed her jokingly screaming and crying to “Chip and Jo” on an exasperating “demo day.” In the caption, she asked them, “Do you ever feel like this mid-project?”

“I feel you, Drew!!” Joanna Gaines replied to the post. “Keep your vision in mind and keep pushing through the mess! It’s going to be so beautiful and worth it!!

Drew Barrymore called Joanna Gaines her ‘hero’ in a gushing Instagram post

In another Instagram post, Barrymore shared a smiling photo of herself holding a copy of Magnolia Journal’s summer 2022 edition. She called Gaines, featured on the colorful cover happily rollerskating, her “hero.”

“This cover, just like you, makes the world a more joyful and cool place,” Barrymore wrote. And she had a message for Chip, too. “You rule the school,” she told him.

Again, Gaines replied to the love from Barrymore in the comments. She shared three heart-eyed emojis, after which she wrote, “ahhhh we love you …!”

Joanna Gaines and Drew Barrymore’s sweet friendship includes a shared celebrity crush

While some friendships might not survive sharing the same celebrity crush, Gaines and Barrymore both had a thing for the same funny star, David Letterman. Notably, Barrymore once flashed the late-night legend, a move she later called scary and life-changing.

Meanwhile, Joanna once disclosed that while she and Chip were dating, they talked about old celebrity crushes. And she revealed Letterman to be hers.

So, Barrymore had a special surprise for her friend. On The Drew Barrymore Show, she said she heard that they might have the same person who “does it for [them],” and Gaines immediately guessed, “Is it Mr. Letterman?”

She was correct, and Barrymore had arranged for the former Late Show host to record a special message. He said he was “overwhelmed” by the interest in him and what he “used to refer to as a career.”

“Hope to see you in person one day, Joanna,” he concluded. “Thanks for everything.”

Afterward, Gaines declared to Barrymore, “That’s a dream come true.”

