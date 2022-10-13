Inside Sandra Bullock’s Renovated California Farm House She’s Selling For $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has been lighting up the big screen since the ’90s. Throughout her illustrious career, Bullock has accumulated immense wealth that allows her to live her best life. The actor has an extensive real estate portfolio that once involved a farmhouse. Here’s an inside look at Bullock’s renovated California house she’s selling for $6 million.

Sandra Bullock’s California farmhouse will cost you $6 million

Want to live like an Oscar-winning actress?



Sandra Bullock is looking to sell her 91-acre avocado and citrus farm in California for $6 million.

Sandra Bullock has put up her house, a 91-acre citrus and avocado farm in Valley Center, California, on the market for a whopping $6 million. The residence consists of three lots consisting of 6,000 square feet of the main home and nearly 1,200 organic avocado trees nearing maturity.

According to Mansion Global, the Academy Award-winning actor began acquiring the land in 2007 through a trust tied to her attorney. According to the realtor, Alan Long of Avenue 8, citrus and avocado groves were already growing on the property, but Bullock took over and turned them into organic produce.

Lang said the Speed star completely gave the property a facelift by adding a saltwater swimming pool and spa, importing ancient olive trees, and creating walk paths that lead to a pond. The star also reportedly expanded the family orchard and gardens. According to the agent, Bullock wanted to create a “secluded retreat” for her close friends and family to gather away from the daily bustle of the city.

The main residence boasts a planted central courtyard with a fountain, several French doors, and nine fireplaces. The house also has an eat-in kitchen, a La Cornue oven, and a dining area with a beamed ceiling.

The property contains four bedroom suites, each with an outdoor space and a private entry. There are also three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a chicken coop, solar panels, and an electric charging station within the residence.

Sandra Bullock has 17 other properties

Sandra Bullock attends a screening of “The Lost City” at the Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2022 in New York City. | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Bullock doesn’t only rely on her movie deals to make money. Her real estate portfolio especially comes in handy now that she announced she would be taking a break from show business. The actor owns at least 17 properties across the country, which Dirt reports are a mix of commercial and residential properties.

Some of the properties under Bullock’s ownership are a lakefront mansion in Austin, Texas, a townhouse in New York City, and a Gothic Victorian mansion in New Orleans. Bullock is also one of the many stars who have found tranquility in Wyoming, as she has a log cabin tucked away in the small town of Jackson Hole.

The Two Weeks Notice star also calls Southern California home as she bought a $16.9 million mansion in Beverly Hills after her split from Jesse James. The mansion is a 7-bed, 8-bath, 8.000 square foot home complete with a movie theatre, pool, pavilion, home gym and a four-car garage.

Bullock also owns two homes in Malibu, a 3,700 square foot 4-bed, 4-bath residence and a 2-bed, 2-bath 1,300 square foot cottage purchased in 2020 for $5.3 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Other celebrities with farms

Bullock isn’t the only star who loves the calm farm life. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt loves to unwind on his farm on San Juan Island in Washington. The actor has shared several pictures of himself and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on the farm coddling the livestock.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart also owns a 152-acre farm in Katonah, New York, which she purchased in 2000. The celebrity chef turned the property, now known as Cantitoe Corners, into a horse farm.

Russell Crowe’s 400-hectare farm in South Wales, Australia, was one of the casualties of the 2019 bushfires. The star missed the Golden Globes opting to help fight the blaze and has been sharing the land’s recovery journey after some rainfall.

