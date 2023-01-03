Is ‘Wednesday’ Leaving Netflix? Unconfirmed Rumors Suggest It’s Possible

Netflix’s big hit series Wednesday has developed an enormous fan base, giving the Addams family and the macabre teen a fresh new take starring Jenna Ortega. The series has dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list for weeks with no stop in sight. But the series may be in jeopardy. Wednesday has been rumored to be leaving Netflix for Amazon Prime.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ Episode 6 | via Netflix

‘Wednesday’ hasn’t been renewed for season 2 yet

Everyone’s favorite goth, Wednesday Addams breaks away from her family to attend Nevermore. Academy. She gets expelled from a normie school for almost murdering another student. Thankfully, his nether regions survived, and Wednesday did so to protect her brother from the bully. Nevermore is a special school for outcasts to train their abilities and feel free to be who they are.

While there, Wednesday finds herself entangled in a mystery of what happened to her parents 25 years ago. Not to mention, she also gets involved in investigating a killer monster after normies in Jericho. Wednesday’s coming-of-age story leads her down a path of emotional rediscovery, her first love, her relationship with her mother, and a bigger mystery.

Wednesday ended on a cliffhanger with more unanswered questions to be explored. Not only does Tyler Hyde-out in the finale, but Ms. Thornhill’s whereabouts are unknown after Wednesday. There is also the added drama of Wednesday having a new stalker. For now, Netflix has not renewed Wednesday for Season 2. Fans hope to see more about who the new possible threat is, whether Principal Weems is alive after Wednesday or if Wednesday and Enid will dive into the romance story fans desperately want.

New rumor suggests ‘Wednesday’ is leaving Netflix and moving to Amazon

There is a looming fear among all fans regarding Netflix and its series. In recent months, the streaming platform has canceled a long list of well-loved series, despite its fan base and popularity. A prime example is Warrior Nun. The series was canceled shortly after its second season premiere despite its near-perfect scores. But Wednesday is in facing turmoil for another reason.

According to Digitial Spy, Wednesday might shift over to Amazon Prime and will be leaving Netflix for its second season. In a report by The Independent, “the reason for this is that Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger last year.”

I love to start my weekends with a good blood bath. pic.twitter.com/5FG8mDc5hQ — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) December 3, 2022

Due to the merger, The Independent has speculated that Wednesday will be part of the changes being made as the series is a product of MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer). Fans must take into account that the possible change to Amazon Prime does not mean the series’s cancellation. Its impressive success rate so far speaks volumes of Amazon Prime keeping the show and renewing a new season.

Netflix has not commented on the rumor, but it seems unlikely

Wednesday has become a beloved series among fans thanks to Ortega’s rendition of the macabre teen, the costuming, the storyline, the love triangle, and the possible LGBTQ story between Enid and the title character. The report of Wednesday rumored to be leaving Netflix has caused a flurry of concern. But fans have a glimmer of hope.

The Independent reported that not all products created by MGM are in talks to be moved to Amazon. Netflix has yet to make an official statement on the matter. According to Digital Spy, a rep reports, “MGM make programmes for any number of streamers and broadcasters and their acquisition by Amazon does not change that. The sale has no impact on existing rights deals.”

It may be that Netflix strikes a deal to keep Wednesday exclusively streaming on its platform for its following seasons. Fans should keep their ears open for any news about Wednesday Season 2 and where the goth teen is headed next.