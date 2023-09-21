'We're the Millers' fans shouldn't hold their breath for a sequel, according to stars Jennifer Aniston and Will Poulter.

We’re the Millers fans aren’t likely to find out what happened to David, Rose, Kenny, and Casey because a sequel isn’t in the cards.

The 2013 comedy left fans with a cliffhanger. “The Millers” ended up in witness protection, living in the suburbs, running a marijuana side hustle. Questions were left unanswered like: Did David and Rose really end up together? And what role do Kenny and Casey play in the faux family?

We’re the Millers 2 ‘is probably not gonna happen’

Actor Will Poulter who played Kenny Miller said that he doesn’t think a sequel will ever happen. “I don’t think so, but I got a lot of love for Jennifer [Aniston] and Jason [Sudeikis] and Rawson [Marshall Thurber], our director. I would happily work with any of them again, but I think We’re Still the Millers is probably not gonna happen,” he told US Weekly in 2022.

When asked where he thought Kenny would be today, Poulter said, “Oh, God, no idea. No idea. I haven’t thought about Ken in a while! I gotta be honest.”

Jennifer Aniston confirmed that ‘We’re the Millers 2’ was DOA

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rose said We’re the Millers 2 was discussed. “There was talk about that,” she told Yahoo Entertainment. “But that one didn’t happen.”

Poulter would have loved to work with Aniston again. “I [was] constantly laughing,” he said. “Watching Jennifer at work, someone I watched, I was a huge Friends fan growing up, so getting to watch her do her thing in person was a huge privilege and Jason’s such a brilliant improviser. So getting to see them both kind of up close do their thing was great. I was definitely taking notes.”

Aniston, who famously performed a strip tease to distract kidnapping drug dealers in the film, looked back on the punishing fitness routine she used to embrace at the time. “When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting,” she told InStyle. “I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

Instead of the push-harder mindset, Aniston has changed her workouts, leaning into something with less impact. “Crossfit is too aggressive. It’s about quantity, not quality, and it’s too hard on the body,” she said. She loved boxing but it didn’t love her joints. “I had a great time, but it was really hard on my wrists.”

Where is the cast of ‘We’re the Millers’ today?

Aniston is currently starring in the third season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show. She also appeared in another sequel – Murder Mystery, alongside Adam Sandler.

Jason Sudeikis starred in the successful streaming series, Ted Lasso. He also appeared in other sequels, which included Horrible Bosses and The Angry Birds.

As for Emma Roberts, who played angsty Casey in We’re the Millers, she will appear in the upcoming American Horror Story series. She also starred in Scream Queens and Scream 4.

Poulter went on to star in Guardians of the Galaxy, Midsommer, and The Maze Runner.