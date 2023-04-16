‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Discusses ‘Awkward’ White House Visit

Since its debut in 2020, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. The show has captured the hearts of millions with its positive message, heartwarming characters, and hilarious storylines. Ted Lasso’s cast recently visited the White House for a sit-down with President Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden. One of the show’s stars, Brett Goldstein, has opened up about the experience, and it’s safe to say that it was “awkward,” to say the least.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ cast was recently invited to the White House

The cast of “Ted Lasso” at a White House press briefing. I Alex Wong/Getty Images

While Ted Lasso follows an American football coach recruited to lead a British soccer team, the show has expanded its scope beyond sports to include discussions of mental health. For instance, in Season 2, Lasso dealt with panic attacks, depression, and learning to let go of his beliefs through therapy.

As such, the cast of Ted Lasso recently visited the White House to discuss mental health issues with the Biden administration. The event was part of the administration’s efforts to promote mental health awareness and encourage people to seek help.

As a reference to the Ted Lasso cast visit, President Biden tweeted a photo of a placard reading “Believe” over the Oval Office door — a nod to a poster above Coach Lasso’s office.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a press conference with the Ted Lasso cast before the actors met with the president. Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ comedy, used the platform to stress the significance of mental health care. The actor said that while Americans may not always see eye to eye on issues, he still thinks everyone should do all they can to look out for one another.

Brett Goldstein says he felt really awkward at the White House

Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, recently shared his experience of visiting the White House. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor admitted that the visit felt “really awkward.” He didn’t even know what to do with his hands during the event.

Goldstein told Kimmel, “It was amazing, and it was an honor, and it was a privilege. But I’ve never been more aware of my hands than I was all day.”

The actor even confessed to not knowing how to stand properly, saying, “I didn’t know how to stand. I didn’t know how to sit. I was like, ‘What is a person?’ I lost my mind. It’s so serious. It’s the f—— White House. I’m really trying not to swear, desperately trying not to make jokes. Like, I’ve never worked hard in my life.”

And as if that wasn’t awkward enough, Goldstein was assigned a chair that was missing a cushion. So he had to spend an hour basically doing a wall sit.

‘Ted Lasso’ is in its third and final season

Sadly for fans, Ted Lasso Season 3 (the show’s final season) is currently airing. As the show comes to an end, fans are preparing to say goodbye to their beloved characters. And as it turns out, they aren’t the only ones sad to see the curtains close.

During his interview with Kimmel, Goldstein revealed that the Ted Lasso cast and crew were overcome with emotion on the final day of production. According to the actor, everyone was crying as Jason gave his speech. On his part, Goldstein had to keep sneaking off to the shower set, so no one would see him crying.

The only consolation for fans is that Ted Lasso’s legacy will live on, inspiring people to be kinder to one another and to always look for the good in the world. As for Goldstein’s awkward White House visit, it just goes to show that even celebrities get nervous in unfamiliar situations.