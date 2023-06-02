The Duggar family is getting exposed in the new docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The documentary delves deep into the IBLP religious community and everything the Duggars seemingly hid from the world during their stint on TLC. While Jinger Duggar wrote a memoir about her experiences growing up, she’s not in the new docuseries. Here’s why she likely declined to go on camera.

Why isn’t Jinger Duggar in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’?

Jinger Duggar of the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jinger Duggar doesn’t appear in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. She’s had a lot to say in the past about her upbringing. But it seems she didn’t want to share her stories within the docuseries.

So, why didn’t Jinger take the opportunity to talk about her family on the small screen? Duggar family followers on Reddit believe it has to do with remaining in the Duggars’ good graces. While Jinger wrote about her life in her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, she was able to tell the story exactly as she liked. Whereas in the documentary, she didn’t have full control of the narrative. And early reviews of Shiny Happy People suggest the information within the series is damning.

“Jinger’s book is a pretty far cry from what the docuseries has the potential to be, and she was the one driving the book,” a Reddit user wrote. ” … In writing a book, she could tell whichever version of the story she (or Jeremy) wanted to tell. In taking part in the doc, she’d be handing her story over to Amazon to tell the story they wanted to tell.”

“My personal theory on this is that it’s because Jeremy [Vuolo] doesn’t want her/them participating in things that aren’t theirs,” another user explained. “Money is part of it, but also the attention and press. Jeremy wants the whole spotlight on them.”

“I think Jinger is long gone from Jim Bob’s good side and has made peace with that, but she does care very much about Michelle and trying to maintain relationships with most of her siblings,” another Reddit user guessed.

Jill Duggar is the only Duggar family daughter to take part in the documentary

While Jinger Duggar isn’t in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are. Jill and Derick were the first of the Duggars to speak out against the family. It makes sense that they would take the opportunity to publicly share their story. With that said, it wasn’t an easy decision for Jill. Executive producer Olivia Crist told People that Jill was “hesitant” to share.

“I think with all of our subjects, some people are really ready and gung ho to tell their stories, and other folks, it takes a little bit more time and care and conversation to get them on board,” Crist said. “And that translates over to the interview room as well. It’s really all about comfort level for people.”

“Understandably, I think, Jill was hesitant,” Crist added. “I won’t speak for her fully on that. But yes, I think at the end of the day we’re just really honored and humbled that they trusted us with their stories.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.