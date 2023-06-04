‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Release Date and Schedule, Cast, Plot, and More

Jack Ryan is returning for one last adventure on Prime Video. The final season of the action-spy series Jack Ryan premieres in June 2023. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming episodes, including the release schedule and new cast members.

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 premieres June 30 on Prime Video

[L-R] ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4; Wendell Pierce and John Krasinski in ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 1 | Amazon Studios; Philippe Bosse/Amazon Studios

The first two episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 will premiere on Friday, June 30 on Prime Video. Two new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays through July 14. Season 4 will have six episodes in total.

In Jack Ryan Season 3, Jack found himself on the run from the CIA. He crisscrossed Europe as he desperately tried to stop a plot by Russian hardliners to put a secret Cold War plan into action that would allow the country to reclaim former U.S.S.R. territory in Eastern Europe. That season featured plenty of tense moments for Jack and his allies, including the threat of a nuclear strike. But it sounds like things get even crazier in season 4, when Jack finds himself embarking on his most dangerous mission yet.

Now the new acting director of the CIA, Jack Ryan must unearth internal corruption in America’s spy agency. In the process, he discovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the country’s vulnerability. Jack and his team investigate how deep the corruption runs and end up discovering an even more troubling reality: the convergence of a drug cartel and a terrorist organization. Ultimately, what emerges is a conspiracy close to home, which tests Jack’s faith in the system he’s dedicated his career to protecting.

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 cast

Michael Peña | Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

The Office alum John Krasinski will return as the title character for Jack Ryan Season 4. Other returning cast members include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Jack Ryan’s fourth season will also feature the return of a cast member who’s been missing since season 1. Abbie Cornish is back as Jack’s love interest Cathy Mueller. Cathy, a doctor who specializes in researching infectious diseases, is Jack’s wife in Tom Clancy’s original book series. While she hasn’t been seen – or even mentioned – since season 1, chances are that she and Jack will pick up their romance in season 4, setting the stage for their eventual marriage.

Several new faces will join the Jack Ryan cast in its final season. Louis Ozawa will play a character named Chao Fah. Ant-Man’s Michael Peña will potray Domingo Chavez. The character also works for the CIA and appears in multiple Clancy novels, including Rainbow Six. In May 2022, Deadline reported that Amazon was considering a Jack Ryan spinoff focused on Peña’s character. However, there’s been no word from the streamer on whether it plans to move forward with that rumored show.

Wendell Pierce compares ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 to classic conspiracy thrillers

While fans faced a more than a two-year weight between Jack Ryan Seasons 2 and 3, the gap between seasons 3 and 4 won’t be nearly as long. The final season arrives about six months after season 4. The short break is due to the last two seasons being filmed back to back.

Jack Ryan’s last episodes will be in the vein of classic 1970s conspiracy thrillers, according to Pierce.

“It is going to be a multi-layered, multifaceted multi-country conspiracy thrill ride,” the actor told TV Insider. “Think Three Days of the Condor, think The Parallax View, think The Conversation, one of those great espionage stories that take you down so many twists and turns and involve so many different people and so many different agendas and dangers.”

Jack Ryan Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video.

Source: Deadline

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.