James Kennedy Wins ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion With ‘Worm Mustache’ and ‘Poo Poo Heads’

James Kennedy has secured his spot as the number one guy in the Vanderpump Rules group after the season 10 reunion teaser. He added to some of his greatest hits, calling Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss “poo poo heads” and describing Sandoval as a “worm with a mustache.”

Despite the name calling, Kennedy provided some levity to the dramatic trailer where the Vanderpump Rules group came together for the first time to discuss the scandal that rocked pop culture.

In March, news broke that Sandoval was cheating on long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss, who was a mutual friend. Leviss and Kennedy were previously engaged and her behavior grated on Kennedy’s nerves throughout the season.

James Kennedy calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘poo poo heads’

Earlier in the season, Kennedy dropped another hilariously iconic line by insisting in a confessional he would not call Leviss the “S word or the D word.” A producer asked what he meant by that and he replied, “Stupid and dumb.”

Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

So when he called Sandoval and Leviss “poo poo heads” it was television gold. Leviss says to Madix, “I’ve been super selfish.” Madix shoots back, “Selfish doesn’t cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman …”

That’s when Kennedy butts in, “Poo poo head. Both of you poo poo heads.”

Andy Cohen wasn’t amused with the ‘poo poo head’ remark

Whether it was edited to appear as a response or not, host Andy Cohen seemed to be a little frustrated with Kennedy at the reunion. “James …” he began.

Kennedy replied, “I’m gonna get sent for a time out.” At this point, everyone seemed to be giggling, including Madix and Katie Maloney. But no one was laughing later when Kennedy and Sandoval almost came to blows.

Kennedy screams at Leviss, “You backstabbing ho!” Sandoval says to Kennedy, “Get in my face again, and I’ll f*** you up buddy.”

The comment feels like a challenge because Kennedy leaps from his seat ready to physically confront Sandoval. “I will f*** you up so quickly,” Kennedy says to Sandoval as the room becomes charged. Instead of charging at Sandoval, Kennedy reaches in for another one-liner. “You’re a worm with a mustache,” he says to Sandoval.

Cohen’s note cards seem to be a casualty in his effort to keep Sandoval and Kennedy apart. “My cards,” Cohen says, seeing his note cards strewn across the floor.

James Kennedy claims he got everything off his chest at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kennedy said he said everything he wanted to say.

“Look, I don’t do my talks on socials, I think everyone can agree with that,” he said. “Lala’s [Kent] got her thing, I’ve got mine. I get it out on camera, on the show. I get it off my chest. And then I let it go. I flew to the British Virgin Islands to DJ, like a sick island, that night at midnight. So look, like I said, I’m very busy, I had to get it out. I had to let him know. And that’s it.”

According to Bravo, the reunion that uncovers the whole story. Will the truth come out? Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 1 airs May 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.