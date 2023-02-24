Why Jamie Lee Curtis Had to Apologize to Princess Diana After She Brought Prince William and Prince Harry to Her Movie Set

Princess Diana met many Hollywood celebrities when she was alive. One star who the royal didn’t meet even though they were supposed to was Jamie Lee Curtis.

The princess and her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, visited Curtis on the set of one of her movies but bad timing spoiled the plan for them to meet. The Freaky Friday star later apologized to Diana for missing the opportunity even though she had a good reason.

Curtis chose doing something else over meeting Princess Diana and her sons

During an episode of the Apple Fitness+ feature Time to Walk, Curtis relayed the story about what happened that day when she didn’t get to meet Diana and her children.

She explained that their meeting was supposed to take place in 1995 while she was in London filming what’s referred to as a “spiritual successor” of the 1988 film A Fish Called Wanda. However, the timing wasn’t ideal.

“We had been told that day that Princess Diana and her children were going to come to visit,” the Halloween Ends actor recalled. “We shot all morning, and when we took a tea break, for me, it was a pee break. I jumped in a golf cart and drove the two miles back to the dressing room. I’m in my dressing room peeing when there was a pounding on the door, ‘Princess Diana is here!'”

Curtis said that by the time she jumped back in the golf cart and drove the two miles back to the set, Diana and her sons were leaving.

Curtis sent an apology letter to the princess and Diana wrote her back

Curtis remembered how disappointed she was that she didn’t get to meet Diana in person so she decided to write a letter to princess. It read: “I’m so sorry we didn’t get to meet. I was very much looking forward to it as I admire you greatly. Unfortunately, nature called, and they don’t give me many breaks, so I chose nature over you, not knowing that you were going to arrive right at that moment. I’m so sorry and just think you’re great. My best wishes, Jamie.'”

Curtis didn’t expect Diana to actually write back she did.

“The next day, I got a letter delivered from Kensington Palace from Her Royal Highness Princess Diana,” the True Lies star revealed. It said: “I’m so sorry I didn’t get to meet you, also. I admire you, and I totally understand when nature calls. Of course, you should choose that. I hope that we will have an opportunity in our lives to meet.”

Curtis added: “It was just a beautiful letter, which I still have.”

What Diana’s life and death taught her

Two years later, Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris.

After her death, Curtis started reading: The Path to Insight Meditation. She said the book really changed her mindset.

”When people have tried to live mindfully, at the time of their death, they ask themselves two questions: ‘Did I learn to live wisely? And did I love well?'” the actor explained. “I realized that, if this book was correct, that meant whether or not it was cut terribly short, her life was complete. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. That has become the framework of my life.”