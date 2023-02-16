Jamie Lee Curtis Calls ‘BS’ on Celebrities Who Say This

Jamie Lee Curtis has been entertaining audiences for over four decades. The actor spent much of 2022 proudly promoting her Academy Award-nominated movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She’s given dozens of interviews over the last year. And when talking about actors and directors that refuse to talk to the press, Curtis called it “BS.”

Jamie Lee Curtis earned her first Oscar nomination for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Curtis is an iconic actor who has been a part of Hollywood since 1978 when she starred in the horror classic Halloween. She has since gone on to act in a range of genres, from romantic comedies to action movies.

Along with portraying Laurie Strode in seven Halloween sequels, Curtis’ roles have included the mother in A Fish Called Wanda, a reporter in True Lies, and a therapist in Freaky Friday. She has also had a successful career in television, with notable roles in Anything But Love and Scream Queens.

Curtis’ most recent accolade is her first Oscar nomination for her performance in the sci-fi action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the film, Curtis plays Dierdre Beaubierdre, an IRS agent auditing Michelle Yeoh‘s cross-dimensional hero, Evelyn Quan Wang.

Jamie Lee Curtis calls ‘BS’ on actors that don’t do media interviews

Curtis is known to be one of the most personable actors in Hollywood. And talking to Variety, she talked about enjoying every experience connected to Everything Everywhere All at Once, including related media interviews. And she then called out some actors that proudly claim they don’t talk to the press.

“I understand it’s a business,” Curtis said. “You can’t do the job we do without you, the listener, or the watcher, or the buyer of the content. The partnership between media and art, it is a partnership.”

“I love when I read that an actor or director says they don’t do press,” she continued. “Bulls*** because I promise you, they do when the project that they really want to get out to the world requires them doing the New York Times or whatever it is.”

Curtis reiterated how the media, art, and artists are codependent. And she suggested that despite what an actor or director may say, art, commerce, and advertising “cannot exist without” each other.

Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s friendly with the media because of her famous mom’s work ethic

Curtis is the daughter of Hollywood actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. And she attributed her appreciation for the media to the work ethic instilled in her by her mother.

“My mother who came from nothing, and was the luckiest girl in the world — [was not] given the option of participating in the press release,” Curtis told Variety. “They used to go on trains across the country and do whistle stops to promote their films. So I was raised with that ethic.”

Curtis also revealed how emotional she felt when she received her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once noting that her parents were also Oscar nominees.

“They were the first people I thought of the second my name was called,” she said. “I always felt that their careers were impossible to even come near. And when they called my name that day, all of a sudden my parents became my colleagues.”