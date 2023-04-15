Jennifer Garner Once Shared She Had to Seek Therapy After Her Divorce

Jennifer Garner had a difficult time getting through the heartache of her first marriage’s implosion. So much so that the actor decided to seek professional help in an attempt to move on.

Who was Jennifer Garner married to before Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Garner | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Garner’s marriage and divorce with Ben Affleck has been widely circulated in the media, partially thanks to Affleck’s level of celebrity. But before Affleck, Garner got married in her 20s with Scandal star Scott Foley. The two met on the television drama Felicity, which Garner guest-starred in. They enjoyed a lengthy romance before getting married in 2000.

They were wedded for 3 years before going their separate ways in the year 2003. Foley once commented on their divorce, clarifying there was no scandal or foul play at the center of their split. The two simply grew apart.

“Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know? Through no one’s fault and everyone’s fault,” Foley once said in an interview with TV Guide (via People).

Jennifer Garner went to therapy after her divorce with Scott Foley

Garner more or less agreed with Foley’s sentiment that they weren’t ready for marriage. Although she was vague on the details, the Alias alum felt it was her response to arguments that played a part in their divorce.

“I had a lot of growing up to do. I’m still conflict-averse. I don’t like to argue. But back then I couldn’t have a fight. I couldn’t work things out because I wasn’t able to say what I needed to say. I didn’t have a voice. I didn’t dare to express myself. It was a huge heartbreak for me to have something fail like that,” Garner once told Parade.

At this point, Garner only saw two options available to her in the aftermath. She chose the option that led her to seek help.

“I knew that this was either an opportunity for growth or I would sink. It’s easy when you’re hurt and angry to just say, ‘Oh, it’s them.’ But I had to come into my own. I thought, ‘Why did this relationship not work? What part of the failure is my responsibility?’ So I went to work on it. I started therapy,” she said.

Jennifer Garner realized she had to be more like her ‘Alias’ character after her first divorce

Related Mark Ruffalo Stopped Talking to Jennifer Garner Because of Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Garner went through a personal period of self-reflection in the wake of her marital troubles. In doing so, she developed a self-awareness about herself. Garner believed she might have been better off trying to be like one of her strongest and most iconic characters to date.

“It’s not like I didn’t realize I had any issues until I got a divorce. But I had this professional confidence that wasn’t equaled by my own personal confidence in any relationship, not just with men. There was a disconnect,” she said. “I realized I needed to be more like my character in Alias, who was so powerful and confident and an inspiration to me. I understood very well how to be nice and how to take care of people. I didn’t know how to ask for anything that I needed. It was important to balance it out.”