Jennifer Lawrence watched ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to help her get through a tough scene

Sometimes, even celebrities get a bit starstruck, and this was just the case with Jennifer Lawrence. She may have done several movies with megastar Bradley Cooper and the equally well-known Robert DeNiro. But those big names haven’t stopped Lawrence from looking up to the members of the Kardashian family.

The Kardashians aren’t just household names; they dominate social media and are known as the first family of reality television. Although Lawrence is famous in her own right, she still has celebrity idols. We learned that Jennifer Lawrence watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians to help her through a tough scene.

Lawrence’s relationship with the family

The Silver Linings Playbook actor and the reality star family appear to be from two different worlds, so how did they even become friends in the first place?

According to Us Weekly, Lawrence first met the family matriarch Kris Jenner when the famous mom surprised her on her birthday in August 2017. The actor is a huge fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner said that “somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like, you’ll be the surprise.'” The momager did just that, and they began a friendship.

While the Kardashians and Lawrence have spent time together, W Magazine reports that she is closer to Jenner than the rest of the clan. Apparently, Jenner calls Lawrence one of her “unofficial kids” and says that she is “so blessed to have her in my life.”

Although Lawrence has occasionally hung out with Kim Kardashian, she said that her relationship with the mom-of-four is “probably a one-sided friendship” and even added, “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend.”

What have Lawrence’s interactions with the family been like?

According to Nicki Swift, the American Hustle star first spotted Kim Kardashian across a hotel lobby and screamed, “I love your show!”

A few years later, Lawrence got to know the family a little better, even making a cameo appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. People reported it was a pretty exciting moment for the actor, who, in the episode, referred to herself as “the new Kris” when answering a phone call from Scott Disick. She made quite an impression on the family, even prompting Khloe to post on social media that “Jennifer Lawrence is sooooo hysterical #KUWTK.”

Lawrence had even more fun when she was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and got to interview Kim Kardashian. The two shared plenty of laughs when they recalled a dinner party at Jenner’s house, where, according to Lawrence, “I drank five martinis and wound up naked in [Jenner’s] closet, I’m dead serious.” She added that the evening “was everything I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Jennifer Lawrence watched ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to help her get through a tough scene

The Oscar-winning actor admires the reality family so much that she even leans on them in difficult times. How so? According to BuzzFeed, Lawrence included them in a request while filming Mother!. She requested a tent with a computer playing Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Why did she do such a thing? The actor explained, “I had to do this one scene, and I hadn’t gone that dark before, I had never done something that horrifying. I started getting scared a couple days before, so I was like, I need a tent to keep away from all the extras because I didn’t know what I would do. It was just a computer that was playing the Kardashians and had headshots, and it also had notes to me from them, that I had written.”