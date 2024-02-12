Jeremy Renner stars in the 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Silk, a product that has a 'wonderful synergy' to his recovery following a 2023 snowplow accident.

The Super Bowl is here, and with it, star-studded commercials. One of the ads gracing TV screens during Super Bowl LVIII stars actor Jeremy Renner, more than a year after he broke 38 bones in a snowplow accident near his Nevado home. As the Avengers star revealed in an interview ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs match-up, his Silk Super Bowl commercial has a “wonderful synergy” with his recovery.

Renner drank Silk while recovering from his 2023 snowplow accident, unbeknownst to the brand

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the days leading up to the big game, Renner shared the connection between his recovery and Silk Super Bowl commercial.

“There’s a wonderful synergy with Silk. It’s something that I used all through my recovery. And they didn’t know it [when they approached me],” he said. “It’s how I take my nutrients and all my medication.”

“It’s the only thing I really put in my body, to be honest with you, along with supplements that I would put in my protein shakes.”

Renner also described the Super Bowl commercial as “very authentic” to him and his daughter, Ava, who appears alongside him in the spot. “This is us in the morning,” he said.

The actor later added his nephew, Alex Fries, whom he was attempting to save during the snowplow accident, makes his “protein shakes every morning.”

Jeremy told daughter Ava ‘this is how it goes’ while filming the Super Bowl commercial

The 53-year-old actor also opened up about being on set with his daughter. Renner shared he “tried to kind of let her do it.” Although he did do one thing a little “differently.”

“If there’s anything I did differently, it’s to bring her to the monitor to see what they were trying to film,” he said. “There’s a lot going on with the cameras spinning and milk cartons going over and all these little gags that they had to do.”

Catch a glimpse of Ava, 10, at the end of the 30-second Super Bowl commercial titled “Silk Feel Planty Good.” She’s seen sitting at a table where he dad dishes out a carton of Silk.

“She’d say her line, and they would change the line,” Renner continued, explaining Ava “thought that having to do the repeated action over and over again meant that she wasn’t doing it right. So she started to get more shy and not quite as confident. But I let her know: Look, this is how it goes.”

The actor would return to his Hawkeye role if Marvel execs asked

As for reprising his role as Hawkeye, Renner’s ready if and when studio executives approach him with an idea.

Asked if there are “plans to don the quiver again” Renner admitted he doesn’t know. Were he to be asked to return, he added, it’d be an easy yes.

“The answer is yes. If I get a phone call and they want to do it, whether it’s season two of Hawkeye the series or something in the Marvel universe in cinema. Yeah, is the answer. If I’m welcome back, I’m always gonna say, yeah.”

As for whether or not he’s received such a call, Renner remarked: “Um, not that I know of. I’ve been so focused on recovery, and now being in Mayor of Kingstown.”

“We’ll see,” he concluded with a laugh.