Jerry Springer’s Wife and Kids: Who Was His Wife, and How Many Kids Does He Have?

The Jerry Springer Show stands as one of the most memorable daytime TV shows of all time, and fans will never forget Jerry Springer. The infamous TV show host died on April 27, 2023. So, who was Jerry Springer’s wife, and did he have any kids? Here’s what to know about his life and relationships.

Who was Jerry Springer’s wife, Micki Velton?

Jerry Springer | Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Jerry Springer Show host once had a wife, though he died divorced. So, who was Jerry Springer’s wife, Micki Velton?

According to The Sun, Velton is a media personality in 2023. She first met Springer on a blind date in 1969 when she worked for Proctor & Gamble, a multinational consumer goods corporation based in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the time, Springer was working on the Cincinnati City Council. After four years of dating, they married in 1973, though they later divorced in 1994 after spending over two decades together.

Springer reportedly never married again, and he’s remained private about what went wrong in his one and only marriage. But he’s made a few statements that made fans wonder if he secretly married a second time.

“I’m going to hit the nursing homes, and that’s going to be my tour,” he told HollywoodLife in 2021. “No comedian does a tour of nursing homes. And I’m thinking if I did that, first of all, I wouldn’t have any problem then with keep telling the same old jokes. Because no one in the home’s going to remember you. That’s my new, in fact, my wife and I, we talk about it. And when we’re looking for a home, it’s got to be one that has a social program.”

Who are Jerry Springer’s kids?

Jerry Springer | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jerry Springer didn’t have multiple kids with his wife, Micki Velton. The couple only had one child together — their daughter, Katie Springer — in 1976. Katie was reportedly born deaf in one year and legally blind, and she was also born without a nasal passage, which was later corrected with surgery.

According to The Sun, Katie graduated from Barat College in Illinois and now works as a teacher for children with disabilities. She spent over 10 years assisting kids with special needs.

Katie married in 2006 and allegedly has a son named Richard who’s 15 in 2023.

‘The Jerry Springer Show’ host died on April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer’s death is a major surprise to fans of The Jerry Springer Show. According to WLWT5, the talk show host died peacefully in his Chicago home at 79 years old. Springer’s family did not immediately make his cause of death available.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a family friend and spokesperson, told the news outlet. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”

