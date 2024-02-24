How does 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Angelina Pivarnick maintain her look? She once explained how much she loves plastic surgery.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is here, and Angelina Pivarnick’s plastic surgery is fully displayed. Angelina has gotten candid about her various surgeries and body alterations. And she once said she liked to take the “easy way out” with surgery. Here’s what she means.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick admits that she takes the ‘easy way out’ with plastic surgery

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick doesn’t shy away from discussing plastic surgery. She’s openly discussed receiving several operations to change her looks, including a butt lift, breast augmentations, a facelift, and a rhinoplasty. In 2020, she admitted that she’d instead “take the easy way out” and get cosmetic surgeries rather than change her body through diet and exercise.

“I don’t do squats,” she told Page Six at the time. “I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats; I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

“I’m never going to lie to the fans or anybody that’s going to DM me,” she continued. “I’m going to be honest. And that’s really how I want to be forever.”

Angelina added that dieting wasn’t her thing, as she likes to eat “crazy stuff at 3 o’clock in the morning” without restriction. She also frequently credits her plastic surgeon, John Paul Tutela, MD, for his incredible work on her body.

Angelina Pivarnick got another breast augmentation in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick told Page Six that getting her initial breast augmentation took a lot of courage. “I was really scared to get my boobs done,” she told the publication in 2020. “Having injections is easy peasy, but going under the knife, like that was my first time ever.”

That same year, she posted about the procedure on Instagram. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now, thanks to @tutelaps,” she captioned the post, tagging her surgeon. ” … Anyone that is nervous about surgery, DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself. Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again, doc. Hands of a god.”

Angelina went in for a second breast augmentation. She posted footage of a consultation with Dr. John Paul Tutela on her Instagram Stories in 2023.

“So, what we’re doing today is a revision of her breast lift,” the doctor explained. “Angelina has lost a good amount of weight recently and it’s caused her breast tissue to kinda sag over the implant, and so we’re going to revise that and make it better.”

Fans watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 see Angelina going in for that revision. “I’m recovering from surgery; I’m not feeling great,” she says in episode 3. “I got my boobs done. I got them a little bigger because I had to, because I lost so much weight from stress. Sometimes it hurts like a b****, like today.”

She detailed how co-star Vinny Guadagnino helped her achieve her weight-loss goals

While Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick once said she doesn’t do squats, she later adopted a workout routine and diet from co-star Vinny Guadagnino.

“I sort of did half keto [diet],” she said, according to Life & Style. “On Sundays, I gave myself a cheat day, which I think Vinny does, too. I basically followed what Vinny told me to do. Never in a million years would you think that I would be listening to Vinny.”

In 2019, Angelina explained that she couldn’t lift weights because of a back injury she sustained as an EMT. “But I’m allowed to walk on the treadmill, and I’ll do an incline sometimes,” she said. “But it’s really all diet.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

