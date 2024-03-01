Deena Cortese admitted to hooking up with Vinny Guadagnino in the past. Here's what she said in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows the cast members airing the dirty laundry that no one ever knew about. In episode 3, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick revealed they dated before filming Jersey Shore. And Deena Cortese revealed in episode 4 that she secretly hooked up with Vinny Guadagnino in the past.

Deena Cortese gave details of her past hookup with Vinny Guadagnino in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 4 opens with the cast eating dinner and spilling secrets. Previously, Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino hooked up in the past, leading Angelina to become jealous when Mike brought girls home to the house they all shared. Then, the conversation turned to Deena Cortese.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi mentioned the time Deena bit Pauly D’s lip in 2011. Then, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asked Deena if she ever hooked up with Vinny Guadagnino. Vinny wasn’t present at the table for the conversation.

“No,” Deena said affirmatively. She then quickly took a sip of wine, leading the rest of the cast to believe she was lying about her past. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Snooki, Sammi, and Angelina called Deena out for lying, and she continued to deny the hookup.

“Oh my God, I’m the worst liar,” Deena told the cameras. “Get me out of here.”

Finally, she came clean to her friends. “Fine!” she said as the rest of the cast screamed. “It was a long time ago.”

Deena gave more details to the camera. “I kissed Vinny once,” she admitted. “It was like, before Italy. It was just a kiss. Now I look back, and I’m like, ew.”

Deena Cortese once said she hooked up with 3 men in 1 night

Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and DJ Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shows the original Jersey Shore cast members reflecting on the wild years they experienced in their past. In 2011, Deena Cortese claimed that she hooked up with three men in one night.

“The most guys I’ve hooked up with in one night is probably three,” Deena told Life & Style, according to HuffPost. “People consider me a man-eater. I don’t really like dating, though. Dates can be so awkward!”

In the same interview, she talked about the Jersey Shore men. “They’re guys who have nice muscles on them but aren’t too big,” she added. “They go to the gym, but they’re not juiced up. Pauly D would be a lean cuisine. Mike too; not Ronnie.”

Deena settled down after meeting her now-husband, Chris Buckner. The couple became engaged in November 2016 and married in 2017. Chris and Deena have two children together.

She and Snooki notoriously hooked up in the past

Not only did Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Cortese hook up with Vinny Guadagnino, but she also hooked up with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in the past. In 2011, Snooki and Deena were dancing together in a club in Riccione, Italy, when they started making out. Their makeout lasted for hours.

“Nicole and Deena are digesting each other’s tongues,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said at the time. “I am so skeeved out, I want to throw up.”

“They’ve been making out for three hours,” Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola added. “I don’t even make out this long with Ron.”

The following day, Snooki and Deena weren’t quite sure what happened — and they had regrets. “Usually, even if I’m blacked out, I know I did sex,” Deena said.

Snooki called her then-boyfriend (and now-husband) Jionni LaValle about the incident. She felt guilty for making out with Deena.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.