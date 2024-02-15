'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 viewers remain hopeful for less drama and more real content as the season progresses.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have high hopes for season 7 of the MTV series. The season’s first episode featured plenty of drama, but for the first time in years, not between castmates. In turn, fans called the debut “great,” and a throwback to the original series because it seems to be “not staged.”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 debut was the most interesting episode in years

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started with a bang as the mystery of Angelina Pivarnick’s birth father was finally solved. In season 6, the reality star shared her mother revealed, “Your father might not be your father.”

The truth about Angelina’s paternity was revealed via a DNA test. Subsequently, she wanted to search for her birth father. Castmate Mike Sorrentino found a genealogist who could locate Angelina’s biological dad, who lived near her home in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

On Feb. 8, 2024, fans watched as Angelina met her aunt and cousin for the first time. They then invited Pivarnick’s father to the meeting. The episode was an honest look into this type of family situation, and fans appreciated it, calling it the series’ most exciting episode in years.

“It’s real-life stuff, not staged games,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “I literally can not stop bawling. Such a good episode,” a second fan noted.

A third fan penned, “This is the best episode in years.” A fourth claimed, “Seriously, it left me BEGGING for the next episode! And the scenes of the whole season looked so good, too surprisingly.”

However, there is drama on the horizon for the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promises plenty of drama. The series, which has become entirely predictable in recent years, appears to be invigorated by a teaser for the episodes ahead.

The season’s new teaser trailer features a reunion between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Also, the cast takes several trips that make or break their relationships, including a visit to their original abode, the Seaside Heights home made famous in the original Jersey Shore series.

“The way the episode ended with everyone waiting around the table for Angelina four months later and her sitting in the car crying by herself, ending on a cliffhanger, It was very cinematic,” explained a Reddit viewer.

Another viewer commented on what appears to be a conflict between Angelina and Sammi. “Angelina is acting like a child, and Sammi is just going, ‘I’m a 36-year-old woman, don’t. Act your age.”

Season 7 will be the first time all the series’ cast will film together

The cast of season 7 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | MTV

In the season’s teaser trailer, Mike Sorrentino claims that this is the “first time in Jersey Shore history” that all nine roommates will be in filming in the same house together. Here’s how his claims break down.

Season 1 and season 2 of the original Jersey Shore series featured Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Sammi Giancola, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul DelVecchio.

By season 3, Angelina departed, and Deena Cortese was introduced as a cast member. That cast remained intact through the series’ sixth and final season.

When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted in 2018, Sammi Giancola was no longer a cast member. Angelina returned to the series.

Angelina, Mike, Ronnie, Jenni, Nicole, Deena, Vinny, and Pauly remained the show’s core cast members until May 2021. Then, Ronnie announced his departure from the long-running reality series in May 2021, just days after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

In 2023, Sammi returned to the series as a full-time cast member. Ronnie also taped episodes for the series but has yet to return full-time.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.