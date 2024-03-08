MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s present life — and it’s a lot different than it was when Jersey Shore first started. Like many of the other cast members, Jenni had plastic surgery in the past. And she recently divulged that she had to get an emergency breast reduction after one of her breast implants “folded.” Here’s what to know about the scary medical emergency.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley had emergency breast implant removal after her implant ‘folded’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been open about her breast implants for years. She first discussed her decision to get a breast augmentation in 2015. Nearly a decade later, she’s still talking about her chest. However, she recently explained that she had to have emergency surgery after one of her breast implants “folded.”

Jenni talked about the incident on the Dumb Blonde podcast. She explained that she tore a muscle while boxing, causing the implant in her left breast to fold. “In July … my left boob, I box, and I tore my muscle, and my implant folded, and I had capsular contracture, and my implant tried to go through my shoulder, like through the tear,” she said, according to The Sun.

The star added that her arm “went numb” after the tear, making her think she was having a stroke. “It tore, and I had to have an emergency removal,” she explained. ” .. I thought I was having a stroke. My arm, my fingers were going numb. … “I couldn’t lift my arm over my head … so much pain.”

Overall, Jenni went from a bra size G cup to a size C cup after the implant removal.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley said she was inspired by Carmen Electra to get her first breast augmentation

When Jenni “JWoww” Farley got her first breast augmentation at 18, she went from a B cup size to an F cup. She explained who inspired her to get the surgery in a blog post titled “My Ten Year Boob Makeover.”

“A lot of you have been asking about my most recent boob job after seeing my waist training pic, and I wanted to tell you more about it,” Jenni wrote at the time, according to USA Today. “I got my first one 10 years ago after being inspired by my girl crush Carmen Electra — she had the most amazing boobs I had ever seen, and I had to get them! I found my boob man, Stephen T. Greenberg, MD, and he literally gave me the most perfect boob job! I went up to a 34F and couldn’t be happier!”

A decade after her first breast augmentation, Jenni explained that she wanted to get them done again after giving birth and breastfeeding her daughter, Meilani. “You know, they recommend changing them every 10 years, and I’ve had them for over 10 years, so it was time!” she continued in her post. “Now they are nice and bouncy!!! I kept them the same size, so they are still Fs. I just switched them out from breastfeeding!”

Angelina Pivarnick got a revision of her breast lift in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Jenni “JWoww” Farley isn’t the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star to get candid about breast surgery. The beginning of season 7 showed Angelina Pivarnick recovering from another breast augmentation. In September 2023, she discussed the procedure with her doctor on Instagram.

“So, what we’re doing today is a revision of her breast lift,” John Paul Tutela, MD, said in the video. “Angelina has lost a good amount of weight recently, and it’s caused her breast tissue to kinda sag over the implant, and so we’re going to revise that and make it better.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

