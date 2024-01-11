'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi once read a nasty headline about herself as a mother. Here's what it was.

MTV’s Jersey Shore introduced some of reality TV’s most iconic celebrities. The series showed Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D., Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and the rest of the cast making mistakes and growing together as a family. While fans adore the cast and can’t wait to watch them in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, some nasty headlines about the cast members came out. Here’s what Snooki said about the worst headline she read.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi explained the worst headline she ever read about herself

The Jersey Shore stars reunited on Watch What Happens Live in August 2023. Since the cast members are older and wiser than when the show started, host Andy Cohen asked them about the past. When he asked the cast about the “nastiest headline” they ever read about themselves, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quickly responded.

“A nasty one was, I was pregnant with my first son, and I was still smoking cigarettes and drinking,” Snooki answered. “Not true. I’m an amazing mom.”

Snooki has three kids now, and she prides herself on her love and commitment to her family. While she still films Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she includes her kids when appropriate. She also still finds time to party when her children aren’t around.

“Me and Jenni [JWoww Farley] always stress that even though you are a mom, it doesn’t mean you are dead,” Snooki told People. “I always say, you need to just get out once in a while and just find yourself and be you. I feel like that makes you be a better mom.”

Snooki once called out ‘bad editing’ in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will star in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 with the rest of the cast. This upcoming season, fans will see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunite with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola years after their on-again, off-again relationship was captured on TV. Viewers will also see more of Snooki partying with her best friends. However, Snooki’s not always happy with how MTV captures her.

“Editing on a reality show is a b****,” she tweeted after an episode of Family Vacation in 2019 that featured a fight between her and Angelina Pivarnick, according to TooFab. “I will speak the truth one day with a full, tell-all documentary. Until then, enjoy your pinot and dramer!”

A fan also asked Snooki if what was aired really happened. To that, Snooki responded, “No.”

“Sure. Blame the reality TV for putting words in your mouth,” another fan added.

Snooki replied, “It’s my job. Let’s stir the pot b****essssssss #meangirls.”

Snooki once went off on fans when they commented about her weight

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t scared to call out bad headlines, lousy editing, or poor fan behavior. She once called out fans for commenting on her weight.

According to HollywoodLife, she explained on TikTok that she “struggled” with her weight and body image since high school. “I have struggled with my weight my entire life,” she stated. “High school, not great. Wasn’t eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight.”

She then explained that she started to “enjoy” her life and her body when joining Jersey Shore. However, she had fans negatively commenting about her body.

“Who are you to call people ‘pigs’ and ‘fat’ and ‘disgusting’ and [say], ‘Your body looks terrible?’” she questioned. Snooki added that fans with these opinions must keep them off the internet. “Do it in the own comfort of your a**hole mind, or just like, call somebody,” she added. “Call your a**hole friend to gossip about somebody’s weight. But don’t comment it on the internet.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

