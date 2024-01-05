‘Jersey Shore’ Nightspot Karma Has Been Demolished

Seaside Heights has lost another nightspot made famous by 'Jersey Shore.' Karma has been demolished five years after the last drink was served and three years after the property was sold at auction. Bamboo, another area nightspot featured on the show, has been shuttered, too.

The iconic Jersey Shore town Seaside Heights started 2024 without one of its iconic night spots. Karma has been demolished. The maligned nightclub opened its doors years before the cast of Jersey Shore could legally drink at the establishment. Still, the series put it on the map. The MTV reality TV show became a phenomenon, and Karma, along with the other bars and stores the cast frequented during their summer shenanigans, enjoyed an increase in popularity.

Snooki and her pals might have spent their nights at the shore dancing and drinking at Karma, but just as the cast of the infamous reality TV series has moved on, so has the shore town made famous by the MTV series. Karma was demolished in December 2023, nearly five years after the bar was shuttered.

According to Asbury Park Press, Karma was shut down in 2018 when the city revoked the bar’s liquor license, with accusations that underage drinking was the norm at the night spot. The property was sold at auction in 2020. Plans for the site’s development have yet to be made public.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast reacts to the end of Karma

The cast of Jersey Shore is pretty busy these days. Some of them are parents; others are focusing on their businesses. They have traded in their hard-partying nights for something a bit more lowkey most of the time. That doesn’t mean they don’t reflect on their younger years at the shore with nostalgia. The former housemates even joked about buying the club when the auction was initially announced.

In an interview with Page Six, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Jenni Farley, and Mike Sorrentino joked about what a disaster it would be if the cast owned a bar together. Snooki said she initially joked that they should open it together but later admitted it would probably end up on the auction block again.

While they had no serious interest in buying the property, they were sad to see it go. Following the building’s demolition last month, several cast members took to social media to pay tribute to the hotspot. Polizzi took to Instagram to joke that her earrings were probably still in the bathroom. Sorrentino commented on a News12 story about the demolition on X.

Nightclub Karma isn’t the only ‘Jersey Shore’ party spot that has been torn down

While the loss of Club Karma has hit the Jersey Shore landscape hard, it isn’t the only night spot the cast visited that has been shut down in recent years. Bamboo was also a regular spot for the cast of Jersey Shore. The bar was demolished in 2021. The same entrepreneur owned Bamboo and Karma.

According to Shorebeat, the property was sold at auction in 2020 for $1.2 million, $300,000 under its minimum bid. The buyer originally had plans to develop the site into a mixed-use property featuring condo units and retail space. That has yet to happen. As of August 2023, the site of the former nightspot had yet to be developed. The property is just a block from the Seaside Heights boardwalk.