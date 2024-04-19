'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Vinny Guadagnino is being called immature by fans. Here's how he insulted one fan on Instagram.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shows Vinny Guadagnino back with the crew. While the other cast members, like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, are married with kids, Vinny lives the single life. Unfortunately, fans think Vinny is immature. Here’s what he wrote to a fan on Instagram who called him out for his behavior.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Vinny Guadagnino clapped back at a fan who called him out for his behavior

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans are taking issue with Vinny Guadagnino’s behavior. Many fans dislike his humor, as they feel he hasn’t grown up through the years. They’re also calling him out for how he reacts to fans negatively commenting on his social media.

On April 16, 2024, Vinny posted a clip to Instagram of him dancing with the caption, “Me when I see an opportunity to make the most inappropriate joke at the worst time possible.”

“It’s hard work being the sarcastic friend,” he captioned the post.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t find it funny.

“Vinny is mentally stuck in middle school,” a fan wrote with laughing-crying emojis.

“I’m stuck in middle school, but you’re an adult dressed like the Statue of Liberty had sex with a fairy,” Vinny commented back.

Another fan wrote, “Vinny annoys me,” to which he replied, “Good.”

Many think Vinny needs to grow up.

“Without Pauly, this guy is a dud,” a fan on Reddit wrote about Vinny. “I’ll never forget the episode (early Family Vacation, I think) where Pauly wasn’t around, and Vinny talking to a girl was one of the cringiest things I’ve ever seen. He could barely get a sentence out. Take the show away from Vinny, and he’s just the dweeb in high school that tried too hard.”

Vinny Guadagnino expressed wanting to start a family and move forward in life

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

While some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans think Vinny Guadagnino needs to grow up, Vinny’s started looking inward at what he wants. He has no serious relationship but discussed wanting a family in the new season.

“I think that I was always dating for the moment and always trying to think with my d***, you know?” Vinny said to the cameras. “And now I’m thinking with my brain and thinking about the future because I want to start a family with somebody. I’m looking for a different type of partner.”

He also discussed how his dating preferences are changing as his values mature. “In the past, I would look for a model or a famous girl because she’s very popular,” he said. “But now I’m like, how will that benefit me in terms of raising a family? Will she be a good mother?”

He’s talked about what life might look like beyond ‘Jersey Shore’

Vinny Guadagnino didn’t expect to be a part of Jersey Shore forever. In 2018, he spoke to Newsweek about his desire to stay in the entertainment industry when Jersey Shore stops filming.

“The Jersey Shore‘s fun,” he said. “Just finding that other little gig, whether it’s maybe in the cooking show space or the hosting space. I love comedy too. Just kind of, like, my more stable, steady thing for me to do. I think, at this point, that’s definitely out there for me. I’m not saying I want to be the co-host of Good Morning America. Just that little spot that makes sense for me.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.