MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 features Vinny Guadagnino getting real about dating in his mid-30s. In the past, Vinny and the other guys in the cast loved short-term flings. However, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is married, and DJ Pauly D has a long-term commitment with his girlfriend. Here’s what Vinny said about wanting to start his own family.

Vinny Guadagnino opens up in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 about wanting to start a family

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 3 shows Vinny Guadagnino getting candid with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly D about his dating life. Vinny tells the guys that he has a “small roster” of women he’s dating, but he’s not going out just for hookups any more.

“I don’t go out; I barely drink,” he admits. “In order for me to be intimate now, I have a spiritual and emotional connection.”

“I think that I was always dating for the moment and always trying to think with my d***, you know?” Vinny tells producers. “And now I’m thinking with my brain and thinking about the future because I want to start a family with somebody. I’m looking for a different type of partner.”

Vinny adds that he now wants “different qualities” in a future wife. “In the past, I would look for a model or a famous girl because she’s very popular,” he says. “But now I’m like, how will that benefit me in terms of raising a family? Will she be a good mother?”

He adds that he wants a woman with “First Lady” vibes, meaning a woman who’s “conservative” but also “mysterious” — and a bit wild. “Who’s also a freak, don’t get me wrong. I’m still a stripper, you know?” he says.

Pauly D and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino explained how they ended up with their partners

Vinny Guadagnino asks Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for advice in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 3. Pauly D admits he didn’t know that Nikki Hall was the one for him when they first got to know each other on Double Shot at Love in 2019. After a brief split, they got back together in 2020 when Pauly realized that Nikki was the one he wanted to build a life with.

“Something just clicks in your mind when it’s time to turn down that ratchet life; you’re done with that single life,” Pauly D explains. “Mike went through it, I went through it; now Vinny’s going through it. He’s at that point. It’s like a light switch. It clicks.”

Mike recalls the situation he had with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino. They dated in college but split due to their careers. Mike and Lauren later reconnected after realizing he felt true happiness with her.

Vinny Guadagnino recently talked about ‘dating with intention’ as he gets older

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans are rooting for Vinny Guadagnino to find the love of his life. He told In Touch he’s “dating with intention” for the future.

“I’m dating with intention, meaning I’m not just looking for someone to have a fun night with,” he said, according to Yahoo. “So, if I’m sitting down with you looking for you to be my girlfriend, then I want to see some type of future with you, and I like to be inspired. I love artists. I love dancers and actresses. But you can be a doctor, and that’s inspiring, too.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

