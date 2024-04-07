Back in November, reports began swirling that Josh Duggar was looking pretty lonely in prison on visitor days at FCI Seagoville. Insiders claimed the disgraced reality TV star wasn’t seen with family or friends during visiting hours. Apparently, he is getting plenty of visitors now. The convicted sex offender received guests last month for his birthday, and now his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, were spotted at the federal facility.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spotted visiting Josh Duggar in prison

Josh Duggar had a special visit from his parents recently. According to the U.S. Sun, the disgraced Duggar spent several hours talking to his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, during recent visiting hours at FCI Seagoville, the federal lockup where he’ll spend the next eight years.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar appear on NBC News’ ‘Today’ show | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

According to an insider, Josh was seen sitting in the corner of a visitation room, deep in conversation with his parents. The insider could not hear what the trio talked about, but they told the publication that Josh seemed actively engaged in the chat. They stayed for several hours before heading out again. It is unclear what brought the duo to Texas. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar reside in Springdale, Arkansas, more than five hours from Seagoville.

The convicted sex offender has other visitors

While this appears to be the first time an insider has spotted Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar at the federal lockup, it is unclear if it’s the first time the couple has made the trek to see their son behind bars. Even if it was their first time at FCI Seagoville, Josh has had plenty of visitors since he was sent to the facility in June 2022.

Anna Duggar and the seven children she shares with Josh Duggar have visited him at the facility. More recently, Joseph Duggar was spotted at the Texas correctional facility to see his older brother. He was in the company of a family friend, David Waller. David is reportedly a fairly regular fixture during visiting hours. David is Josh Duggar’s brother-in-law. He is married to Anna Duggar’s sister, Priscilla, and lives an hour from the prison.

Jill and Derick Dillard | Amazon Studios

No other Duggar siblings have been spotted paying Josh a visit. That doesn’t mean they haven’t reached out, though. Jill Dillard did admit she tried to write to her disgraced brother once. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Jill said she sent Josh a Christmas card one year. According to the author of Counting the Cost, the mail was returned to her. She isn’t sure exactly why the parcel was returned, but she hasn’t written him since. The rest of the Duggar clan shies away from talking about Josh and his crimes.