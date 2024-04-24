Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo attended a screening of the new movie 'Unsung Hero' in Santa Monica on April 17.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo hobnobbed with the stars of the new faith-based movie Unsung Hero at a recent screening of the film in Los Angeles.

The former Counting On star and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were among those attending the event. Other guests included ex-Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure, Oscar winner Mel Gibson, and Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer.

Jinger Duggar attends ‘Unsung Hero’ screening

Joshua Walsh, Abbe Walsh, Jeremy Duggar Vuolo, Jinger Vuolo, Candace Cameron Bure, and Valeri Bure attend ‘Unsung Hero’ screening. | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Unsung Hero is inspired by the true story of the Smallbone family, who moved from Australia to Nashville so that dad David could pursue his career in music. Several of the Smallbone children went on to successful careers as Christian recording artists, including Rebecca St. James and Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King and Country.

At the screening, which took place on April 17 in Santa Monica, Jinger and Jeremy posed for a photo with the former Full House star and her husband, ex-NHL player Valeri Bure. Bure produced Unsung Hero and also appears in the movie as Kay Albright.

Other guests at the screening included Gibson, who posed for a photo with Jinger and Jeremy, which she shared on his Instagram.

“What an incredible evening @lionsgate for the screening of @unsungheromovie,” Jinger captioned the post. “My friend @imjoshwalsh produced it and did an excellent job! It’s so well done and such a captivating story. I loved the emphasis on prayer throughout the movie. Everyone needs to go see it! In theaters this week.”

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Bure said audiences in middle America wanted to see more movies like Unsung Hero.

“There’s a lot of people in the country that we call ‘the flyover states,’ [so] not on the coast, and they feel like their voice isn’t heard. And yet, these are the movies that they wanna see,” she said. “Listen, I live in [California], I’m on one of the coasts and I want to see these movies; there’s a massive audience for them.”

Jinger Duggar is also friendly with Kirk Cameron

The Unsung Hero screening isn’t the first time Jinger has crossed paths with a member of the Cameron family. Bure’s older brother, Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron, appeared on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting. In 2023, Jinger also sat down with her “friend” for an interview for Cameron’s talk show on TBN, as she shared on Instagram.

Cameron, a born-again Christian who’s been criticized for his anti-LGBTQ views and hosting maskless events during COVID, was also a guest at the wedding of Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar to Ben Seewald in 2014. He praised the couple for saving their first kiss for the altar. He said they set an example for his two daughters, who also attended the ceremony.

“Nobody does this. And as a dad, it thrills your heart,” he told People. “I want a guy that honors and respects my daughters like Ben is respecting Jessa.

