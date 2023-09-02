Joanna Gaines is a picky eater, according to Chip Gaines. Here's the fruit that Joanna doesn't like unless it's covered in brown sugar.

HGTV’s Fixer Upper put reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines on the map. And the couple has certainly made a name for themselves in the home improvement world. Chip and Joanna built their Magnolia empire to include food, and Joanna shares her family-favorite recipes on Magnolia Table. Oddly enough, Joanna might have some food aversions, as she stated she doesn’t like this fruit unless it’s covered in sugar.

Joanna Gaines doesn’t like bananas unless they’re in dessert — or pancakes

Joanna Gaines doesn’t like bananas — but she’ll eat them under exceptional circumstances. In May 2023, she posted a bananas foster pancake recipe to Instagram for Mother’s Day. And, of course, the post featured the hated fruit.

“When I’m at the steak restaurant, and it’s time for sweet time, I always order the bananas foster for dessert, which is really funny because I actually don’t like bananas,” Joanna admitted. “But I like bananas when they’ve been fostered.”

She then got to work on the ultra-sweet pancakes. “We are a very big pancake family,” she noted. “Most every weekend, we do some kind of pancake.” And by the time she finished whipping up the pancake batter, frying them with butter on the stove, and covering them in the bananas foster sauce, she noted she was ready to bring them to Chip Gaines for his approval.

Chip Gaines called out Joanna Gaines for her picky eating

Joanna Gaines’ distaste for bananas likely doesn’t surprise Chip Gaines. Chip called Joanna out for her picky eating during a 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew Barrymore asked the couple how they encourage their kids to stay adventurous when trying new foods.

“That’s sort of my cup of tea,” Chip said. “Jo is also picky. So she encourages the children to think very small and think very … unadventurous.”

“I cook the same things every week,” Joanna admitted. “That’s really what I do.”

Chip then said he constantly pushes the envelope for his kids to try new foods. “But I will say, I’ve met my match in the sense that some human beings are so stubborn. They refuse to try new things no matter how hard you try.”

“That’s me,” Joanna laughed.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star said that ‘learning to love cooking has been journey,’ too

Joanna Gaines knows her way around a kitchen now, but such was not always the case. “For me, preparing a meal for my loved ones is something therapeutic that I look forward to, but it hasn’t always been like that,” she wrote on the Magnolia blog, according to Taste of Home. “Learning to love cooking has been a journey for me, and at the end of the day, it’s the end result — feeding my family food that they love — that makes it worth the work I put into it.”

Joanna particularly loves cooking for her kids, especially when she and Chip have to leave home for work. “When Chip and I are traveling a lot, the first thing I want to do when I get home is cook,” she wrote. “I want my kids to have the security that when momma’s home, there will be a good meal.”

