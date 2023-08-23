Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready for visitors to book rooms in Hotel 1928 started in November 2023. Here's how much a room costs per night.

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome visitors to Hotel 1928, their new hotel in Waco, Texas, starting Nov 1., 2023. The Fixer Upper couple renovated the former Grand Karem Shrine building to become the new hotel down the street from their beloved Magnolia Market. So, how much does staying at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hotel 1928 cost?

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hotel 1928 isn’t cheap for Fixer Upper fans. The hotel’s design, with its square rooftop and brick features, stood out to Chip and Joanna — and their redesign gives the structure new life.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration, and home,” Chip and Joanna wrote on the hotel’s website. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The newly renovated hotel comes with a price. It contains 33 rooms and four suites — the Franklin, the Austin, the Columbus, and the Washington. Every room offers free Wi-Fi, 24-hour front desk service, a flat-screen TV, a minibar, daily room service, bathroom amenities, and daily housekeeping.

The Franklin has either one king-size bed or two queen beds along with one bathroom. The room comfortably fits two people. As for the price, the Franklin starts at about $412 per night.

The Austin offers more space than the Franklin, though it contains just one king bed and one bathroom. This room starts at $434.50 per night.

The Columbus suite also only sleeps two with one king bed and one bathroom, but it offers even more space than the Austin. The starting rate for the Columbus is $456.50 per night.

Finally, the Washington offers room for a whole family (and then some). The Washington is Hotel 1928’s most extensive suite and contains one king bed and one queen bed, one sofa bed, two twin beds, and two bunk beds, comfortably sleeping 10 people. The Washington is fully booked through 2024, as per the website. Thus, the price for the largest suite is not shown. However, given the size and amenities included, those who book the room could expect to spend at least triple or quadruple the price of the other rooms and suites.

The hotel features 3 restaurants, a library, and a retail shop

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hotel 1928 is a pricey stay. But visitors will likely love the hotel’s other amenities, including three restaurants, a library, and a retail shop. Additionally, the hotel stands near Magnolia Market.

One of the Hotel 1928 restaurants, Bertie’s, is on the rooftop. “Full of nostalgic charm and rooftop views to elevate the day, Bertie’s on the Rooftop serves seasonal dishes that bring people together,” the website reads.

Visitors who want classic Texas fare may wish to visit The Brasserie. The Brasserie offers “Southern classics with a Texas twist.

Finally, visitors on the go can head to The Café at Hotel 1928 for “coffee, baked goods, and light bites.” Visitors can enjoy their coffee in the hotel’s two-story library.

Because of the open spaces that Hotel 1928 offers, Chip and Joanna also encourage guests to rent out the space for events. “The library and board room can be configured for meetings, while our café area or any of our restaurants can be used for groups that want to gather over food,” the website notes. “All in addition to our ballroom, which has optimal space for banquets, theater-style presentations, and networking events.”

