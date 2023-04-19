John Mulaney Releases Netflix Special Post-Divorce and Baby With ‘Obnoxious, Wasteful, and Unlikable’ Stories

For the first time since 2018, comedian John Mulaney returns to stand up on Netflix with John Mulaney: Baby J and he promises to share “obnoxious, wasteful and unlikeable” stories.

The Netflix standup is Mulaney’s first since his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, getting sober, and the birth of his son. Mulaney is also now dating actor Olivia Munn. Needless to say, life has more than changed for Mulaney since his last Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

‘John Mulaney: Baby J’ comes on the heels of ‘From Scratch’

When the pandemic haze lifted and Mulaney emerged from rehab, he embarked upon a raw standup tour, perfectly titled, From Scratch. The bulk of Mulaney’s previous standup material dove into his sobriety, poking fun at the drug and alcohol abuse problem he had in his 20s. But during the pandemic, he relapsed, went to rehab, and he sourced a good chunk of From Scratch material from the experience.

John Mulaney | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Mulaney also talked about the profound impact his son had on his life during his From Scratch set. But previously, in the Netflix special John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, he seemed to be more on the fence about becoming a father.

From Scratch also touched on political insanity, a play off of his “horse in a hospital” comparison he made to Donald Trump in Kid Gorgeous. Mulaney expressed that now that Trump is no longer president, he can return to not having to pay such close attention to the circus.

John Mulaney: Baby J will likely be heavily seasoned with material from From Scratch. But From Scratch probably evolved as Mulaney’s son got older and he’s had more time to reflect on his sobriety.

Will John Mulaney discuss his divorce and relationship with Oliva Munn?

There is a good chance Mulaney will open up or address his divorce from Tendler and his relationship with Munn. In his previous standup, Tendler was often included in his standup and he has publicly addressed the breakup.

Mulaney recounted his personal life timeline with Seth Meyers in 2021. “Since last September, I went to rehab in September, OK? I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife,” he recounted. “Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

Munn has joined Mulaney on his tour, sometimes bringing their son Malcolm along.

When is the new John Mulaney Netflix special on?

John Mulaney: Baby J premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, April 25. The special was filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023 and was directed by Alex Timbers, who also directed and executive produced Kid Gorgeous, according to Netflix.

In the teaser, Mulaney wears a maroon suit, his hair is a little longer and he jokes that the obnoxious, wasteful story he just told was “the one I’m willing to tell you.” Apparently, not everything will be dished.