Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Why Being Successful Doesn’t Matter to Him Anymore

Apparently, Jon Bon Jovi feels that success doesn’t drive him like it did when he was younger. Despite his massive success in the music industry, the 61-year-old explained why he rarely reflects on his past in interviews.

Jon Bon Jovi | Shlomi Pinto/Contributor

Jon Bon Jovi shared he isn’t ‘success-driven anymore’

Bon Jovi’s impact on rock music is undeniable. He’s among the few rock stars who have sold over 130 million albums worldwide and received 15 Grammy Awards. In 2004, TIME magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Today, people still enjoy some of his band’s biggest hits. It’s safe to say the musician achieved everything he wanted in life.

A clip of Bon Jovi’s 2016 interview with ET Canada recently resurfaced on TikTok, where he discussed why he doesn’t live in the past.

“I was never one to rest on our previous successes. Not that I’m success driven anymore, maybe like I used to be as a kid, or I should freely admit that I was, in fact, you know, as a younger guy. But I don’t think that I need to sit around and go, ‘Did I ever tell you the time that I…’ Ya know? I’ve done it. I’ve done it. It’s spoken. I don’t need to tell you what I’ve done.”

Despite no longer being driven by success, Bon Jovi’s career hasn’t slowed down much.

Jon Bon Jovi released a COVID-inspired album

In 2020, the band released Bon Jovi 2020 in honor of their 40th anniversary. While it got delayed due to the COVID pandemic, Bon Jovi found his time in quarantine inspirational.

While speaking with Star Tribune, he explained that the pandemic made him realize “how volatile we are and how fragile life is. It didn’t matter if you were young or old, American or Egyptian, no matter who you were or where you were from, the COVID-19 pandemic affected you. I was aware of that when I was writing the record.”

A year after their album release, Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel the band’s upcoming tour. They made it up to fans and toured in 2022, performing for the first time in three years after an extensive rehearsal schedule.

“More than I ever rehearsed in my entire career — and that’s not an exaggeration,” Bon Jovi recalled while speaking with the StarTribune. “We’ve just spent three weeks at the old Meadowlands Arena [in East Rutherford, N.J.]. More rehearsal dates than I have tour dates.”

Performing isn’t all the rock legend is up to these days, though!

Jon Bon Jovi went into business with his son

Happy birthday to my favorite boss @JesseBND pic.twitter.com/h3aZbhikke — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) February 19, 2023

Bon Jovi recently partnered up with his son, Jesse Bongiovi, to start the rosé brand Hampton Water. It seems the Grammy winner is a longtime rosé enthusiast, often referring to it as “pink juice.”

Bongiovi recalled how a conversation between him, his father, and his business partner Ali Thomas led to the idea.

“He always had it around the house — it was his drink of choice,” Bongiovi said of his father in an interview with Haute Living. “He always jokingly would call rosé ‘pink juice.’ And one night — it was more like 2 a.m. — he offered us a glass of ‘pink juice.’ Me and [Ali] started making fun of it. We were literally like, ‘Come on, you’re in the Hamptons, you don’t call it that, you call it Hampton water because when you drink with us, that’s what we call it.'”

The idea blossomed from there, and now you can find Hampton Water rosé at your local liquor store! While they’re sticking to rosé for now, they’ve discussed branching out in the future, so it doesn’t look like Bon Jovi will retire any time soon.