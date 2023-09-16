While nothing's official quite yet, a Jon Snow sequel featuring Kit Harington could come to the HBO Max lineup within the next several years.

It looks like Game of Thrones fans might just have something to celebrate. While nothing’s official quite yet, it appears that a Jon Snow sequel featuring Kit Harington could be coming to the HBO Max lineup within the next several years. Here’s what we know about the potential Jon Snow sequel so far.

American novelist and screenwriter George R.R. Martin is the creator of the renowned fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, later adapted into Game of Thrones. This Emmy-Award-winning HBO series ran from 2011 to 2019. To the delight of GOT fans, Martin broke the news in a 2022 blog post that a Jon Snow sequel was in the works.

In his blog post, Martin also revealed that English actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the original Game of Thrones series, was the one to dream up the idea of a sequel.

Martin praised Harington for bringing together his own writing team. They were able to meet and collaborate with Martin and his writing consultants in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Martin resides.

Martin also noted that the Jon Snow spinoff idea had been in development as long as the other three Game of Thrones spinoff series, Ten Thousand Ships, Sea Snake, and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Martin also made it clear he could not promise that any of them would actually make it to air. Luckily, we now know that HBO has given multiple Game of Thrones spinoff series the green light in one way or another.

‘Game of Thrones’ sequel: Jon Snow, ‘A Knight of Seven Kingdoms,’ and more

The very first Game of Thrones spinoff series was House of the Dragon. According to IMDb, the House of the Dragon spinoff began airing in the fall of 2022. The second season is set to be released in 2024. The next two Game of Thrones spinoff series expected to premiere are A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and Jon Snow.

Unlike House of the Dragon and A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which are both prequels to the Game of Thrones series, the Jon Snow sequel will take place following the events that transpired in the original series. This means there is likely to be several return characters from the original series, like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), or Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

The plot of the Jon Snow sequel will follow the aftermath of the final bloody battle from the Game of Thrones aftermath. Of course, fans already know that Jon Snow made it out alive. However, there are still questions left unanswered about how he handled finding out that his real name was actually Aegon Targaryen and that there was a chance he could take up the Iron Throne.

The series is expected to pick up the storyline from where Snow finds himself exiled from Westeros and on his quest North of the Wall.

While it’s highly expected that the Jon Snow sequel will get officially greenlit by HBO sometime in 2024, nothing is set in stone quite yet. Of course, there is a ton of uncertainty in the industry with the writers strike going on right now. So, it’s not too surprising that the sequel is still a little bit up in the air right now.

If the Jon Snow sequel is greenlit by HBO in 2024, its release will likely be sometime in 2027 or 2028. This timeline follows a similar trajectory to House of the Dragon, which was greenlit by HBO in 2019 but was not released until 2022. Similarly, the original Game of Thrones series was announced in 2007 but did not premiere until 2011.