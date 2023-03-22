Jonathan Majors on his Passion for Acting: ‘It’s the 1 Thing That’s Never Abandoned Me’

There are a few actors to watch in 2023 — and Jonathan Majors is one of them. As one of the hottest young actors in the game, he made waves with big movies like The Harder They Fall and Devotion. He’s also currently portraying Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that has brought him a great deal of acclaim and attention from critics and fans. In the wake of his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors scored a reputation as one of Hollywood’s next big rising stars. In a recent interview with NPR, Majors opened up about his love for acting and why he considers it to be the only thing that hasn’t “abandoned” him.

Jonathan Majors had his big breakout role in 2019

Majors was born in California in 1989. He spent his early years on a military base due to his father’s career in the US Air Force. Eventually, the family moved to Texas, where he spent the rest of his formative years. Majors didn’t always have an easy childhood. In fact, he struggled to find his place in the world. He was arrested for shoplifting and kicked out of high school before finding his footing in the world of theatre.

According to IMDb, he went on to attend the Yale School of Drama, where he immersed himself in the world of acting and character creation. In 2017, Majors made his first movie appearance, in the drama film Hostiles. He went on to land a succession of smaller roles in both film and TV projects.

He got his big breakout in 2019, with his role in the critically acclaimed independent feature film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Majors received a lot of recognition for his work, and his career has been on the upswing ever since.

What did Jonathan Majors say about his love for acting?

Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 is a big year for Majors. In fact, he has roles in three big movies, including Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Magazine Dreams. If it seems like Majors is taking his job seriously, he is. In a recent interview with NPR, Majors revealed that he leans on his acting as a source of inspiration and motivation.

His introduction to acting came by way of force. Majors ended up in a theater class after his issues in high school. Majors found himself nourished and supported by what he learned in the class, calling acting “the one thing that’s never abandoned me.”

“One thing led to another, and then that led to me googling one night, ‘what is the best drama school for grown-ups?'” Majors said of his pursuit of an acting career. “The usual suspects came up. Yale (University) was one of them and it’s been the hustle ever since.”

What’s next for Jonathan Majors?

With such a stacked 2023, it might seem as though Majors is ready to take some time off. However, the actor has big plans for his future. He’ll continue on in the MCU in his role as Kang the Conqueror.

Majors also confirmed that he is preparing to play the pop culture icon Dennis Rodman in the upcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas. According to Revolt, Majors admitted that he’s hoping to sit down with Rodman at some point and chat with him about the finer points of the script so that he can do justice to the NBA pro.