Find out a few things you didn't know about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the woman he's in a relationship with.

Jordan Love was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he didn’t get a chance to start for three years as he sat behind veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the 2023 offseason, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and Love became the team’s starting signal-caller. Now that he’s playing under center for one of the league’s most-storied franchises, fans want to know as much as they can about his life off the field as well.

Here’s what we know about Love’s girlfriend Ronika Stone.

How long Love and Stone have been together

Love and Stone first appeared together on social media in September 2020 when she shared a couple of selfies of them together via Instagram. Then a few months later, Love posted shots of the two on Instagram after attending Stone’s brother’s wedding in Lake Tahoe, California as her plus-one.

“Wedding vibes,” he captioned several photo booth pics of the pair.

The two have since put out plenty of shots together on social media, and Stone has also been spotted at several Packers games supporting her beau during the 2023 season.

Stone has another connection to the NFL

Dating Love isn’t Stone’s only connection to football.

She was born on June 7, 1998, to parents Roxanne and Ron Stone. Her father played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Oakland Raiders. He won two Super Bowls as a member of the Cowboys and was named to multiple Pro Bowls when he was with the Giants. His daughter said that her father inspired one of her long-term career goals and that is to become a sports reporter.

“I’ve always wanted to be a broadcast journalist,” Stone told the University of Oregon website. “In junior high I would always joke around interviewing people. I even interviewed my dad once, jokingly. He really didn’t want to be a part of it. It was cool to be able to do it because he’s the football coach at my high school. After a game, I ran up to him and yelled, ‘Coach Stone!’ and got him.”

Stone is an athlete as well

While Stone hopes to report on sports in the future, she is currently focused on her career as an athlete.

She played volleyball at the University of Oregon. Stone left the school as its all-time leader in hitting percentage and in block assists with 429, making her the only player in the program’s history to reach 400 career block assists.

After college, Stone turned pro and played for the Volero Le Cannet in France. She also had a stint with Las Pinkin De Corozal in Puerto Rico. In October 2023, Stone signed with San Diego Diego’s professional Volleyball team Mojo.