What did Josh Duggar do for Christmas? Here's what to know about his holiday, which included special food and 'Reindeer Games.'

The Duggar family has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Josh Duggar’s arrest and prison conviction in December 2021. Two years later, Josh is in FCI Seagoville for another sullen Christmas. So, what does Christmas Day look like in the Texas prison? Here’s what to know about the “carnival” games the inmates are allowed to play. Plus, what we know about Josh’s holiday visitors.

Josh Duggar’s prison, FCI Seagoville, offered ‘Recreation Reindeer Games’ on Christmas

Josh Duggar didn’t get to spend his 2023 Christmas with his wife, Anna Duggar, or his kids. But he did get the opportunity to play festive games with other inmates. A spokesperson for FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, told Radar Online that the inmates had the chance to play “Recreation Reindeer Games.”

The “carnival-style games” began on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, at 12 p.m., and the games lasted until 2 p.m. or until supplies lasted. “The recreation department will provide consumable incentives for individuals that participate in the carnival games,” the flyer reads. Games included “Can Jam Frisbee Throw,” “Putt-Putt Golf,” “Frisbee Target Toss,” “Cornhole Toss,” “Soccer Shootout,” and many more. Additional recreational activities provided by the department included popcorn, cotton candy, and incentive tables.

We don’t know if Josh participated in the games or won any consumable prizes. But it looks like FCI Seagoville also plans to offer the games to celebrate New Year’s.

Here’s what he ate for his holiday meal

In addition to the FCI Seagoville Reindeer Games, Josh Duggar received a special Christmas dinner to celebrate the holiday behind bars. TMZ said his meal included a baked Cornish hen, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner rolls, cheese and rice casserole, and pie.

The inmates received Christmas breakfast, too. In Touch Weekly reports Josh was served hot oatmeal, fresh fruit, breakfast cake made with whole wheat bread, and coffee.

This meal is very similar to the Christmas meal Josh received in 2022. Last year, FCI Seagoville served Cornish hens, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheddar casserole, corn on the cob, and dinner rolls. Josh was also given “holiday bags filled with various consumable items” in 2022. It’s unclear if the prison continued that tradition in 2023.

Did Anna Duggar visit Josh Duggar for Christmas?

Anna Duggar had the opportunity to visit Josh Duggar on Christmas, as FCI Seagoville allows visitors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on holidays. Unfortunately, not all of Josh’s kids can visit him at once, as the prison only allows five visitors at a time. So, did Anna bring the kids to see their father on Christmas?

It’s unclear whether Anna visited Josh. She was frequently seen at FCI Seagoville in the past, so it seems likely that she’d make the trip. However, we can’t say for sure what her plans were for the holidays. Last year, Anna reportedly planned to see Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for Christmas so her kids could see their cousins.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” a source told In Touch Weekly in 2022. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins, and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

As for the rest of the Duggars in 2023, they reportedly never visit Josh in prison. “Jim Bob and Michelle don’t ever come, and his sisters don’t want to see him,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Josh is the family pariah now, shunned and scorned.”

