Josh Duggar appeals his conviction one more time, but his housing unit is having some troubles. Contraband has been found and mass punishments may be happening.

Josh Duggar turns 36-years-old today. The troubled eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar won’t be enjoying cake or ice cream. Instead, his day inside FCI Seagoville, where he is serving more than a decade behind bars for possessing and receiving child pornography, will carry on without consideration for his birthday. Duggar hopes to have his stay at FCI Seagoville cut short, but that seems unlikely. While he is busy appealing his conviction, he has other more pressing issues to worry about. His prison is in the middle of a contraband crackdown.

Josh Duggar is appealing his conviction again

Josh Duggar’s legal team is still trying to get him out of his 12.5-year prison term. The troubled Duggar’s last appeal was struck down in October 2023. Now, his team has launched another campaign to overturn his conviction.

This time, Josh’s lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to look at Duggar’s case and overturn his conviction. In previous appeals, Justin Gelfand has argued that federal agents prevented Josh Duggar from calling his lawyer. He also argued that the defense was not allowed to call into question anyone else who may have had access to Duggar’s work computer when illegal materials were downloaded. It is unclear if Gelfand and the rest of Josh Duggar’s legal team have come up with different grounds for their latest appeal. There is no word on when the Supreme Court will look at the case.

Josh Duggar’s housing unit is in trouble for contraband

While Duggar is spending his time trying to appeal his conviction, corrections officers at his prison are seeking to rid the unit where Josh lives of contraband. Josh Duggar’s housing unit could find themselves in hot water. According to a source who spoke to the U.S. Sun, the unit where Josh lives was swept for illegal items last week. Correction officers uncovered plenty of contraband, including alcohol. While everything was confiscated, the insider claims mass punishment is on the table.

Josh Duggar is no stranger to contraband issues. The father of seven was rumored to have spent time in a special housing unit for disciplinary problems last year. While the Department of Corrections did not confirm the incident, an alleged insider told the U.S. Sun that Josh Duggar was removed from the general population and placed in solitary confinement when a correction officer found him with a cell phone. He spent months in the SHU for the infraction, claimed the insider. Personal cell phones are banned in the prison system.

While there was never any confirmation of the infraction, the troubled Duggar’s prison sentence was extended by two months, indicating that there was, in fact, a disciplinary problem somewhere along the way. He has since been reintegrated into the general population, but that could change if he’s caught with contraband again.