MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a tumultuous relationship with her ex, Chris Lopez. Kailyn and Chris dated off and on from 2016 to 2020, and they have two sons together, Lux and Creed. As of January 2024, Kailyn has seven kids, as she recently gave birth to twins. In November 2023, Chris called Kailyn out for bringing too many men around her kids. Here’s what he said.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, called her out for the ‘men’ she brings around her kids

Fans keeping up with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry know she doesn’t have a good relationship with Chris Lopez, the father of her two kids, Lux and Creed. Chris isn’t shy about taking to social media and condemning Kailyn’s actions. In the past, he’s called her “miserable.” And in November 2023, he called Kailyn out for dating several men and having kids with them.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Chris took to Instagram to blast Kailyn just weeks before she gave birth to twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. “I felt like my son didn’t — or doesn’t — appreciate me,” Lopez said on social media. “You know what I’m saying? I felt like, as a dad, I’ve been for six years going hard for my kids and s*** like that. My oldest son doesn’t appreciate me. It just feels like that.”

Chris continued by stating, “I feel like he feels like I’m replaceable because of all the men in and out of his life, and that’s a fact. That’s not something I’m just making up. People have noticed that, I’ve noticed that, and you say that s***. … To feel like you’re not enough for your own son is a low feeling in life.”

Kailyn Lowry admits to ‘perpetuating the cycle’ of mistakes that her mother made

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has never claimed to be perfect. She previously condemned her mother, Suzi, for bringing around numerous men during Kailyn’s childhood. While speaking on her podcast, Barely Famous, Kailyn admitted to making this same mistake.

“I very much did what she did, 100%, and I can’t deny that,” Kailyn said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “It’s heartbreaking to see it, and know it and acknowledge it, and to know that at this point, the only thing I can do is acknowledge it, apologize, and try to help [my kids] heal through it. I think that I did perpetuate the cycle of a lot.”

Kailyn added that she doesn’t know if she can get past her mother’s issues surrounding alcohol. “I don’t have any sympathy or empathy or whatever you want to call it,” Kailyn said. “I don’t have it for my mom, and it’s hard for me. I want to have a relationship with her, but am I going to be OK with it if she’s not sober all the time? … I don’t think my mom recognizes she has a problem, or if she does recognize, she doesn’t want help.”

Chris Lopez posted negatively about her after her recent birth announcement

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked when Kailyn Lowry came forward in January 2024 and admitted she already had her twins. After a harrowing C-section, Kailyn had her tubes removed, noting on her podcast, Barely Famous, that she’s done with “baby-making.”

“The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she stated.

Days after the announcement, Chris Lopez posted about Kailyn on Instagram. “@kaillowry back in her misery,” Chris wrote, according to The Sun. “You be so bothered my kids want to spend more time with me. This is never about [the] kids for you, it’s always about control smh.”

