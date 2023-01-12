‘Kaleidoscope’: What Did the FBI Find in Roger’s Safe?

In the “White” episode of the Netflix series Kaleidoscope, Leo strays from the plan and breaks into Roger Salas’ safe. Leo and Roger have a complicated history that left Leo with a deep hatred for his former partner. When the FBI opens Roger’s flooded safe, they find something that leads to his arrest. Here’s what you need to know.

Leo Pap and Roger Salas’ history is explained in the ‘Violet’ episode

The “Violet” episode of Kaleidoscope takes place 24 years before the heist. Leo Pap, then going by his real name Ray Vernon, and Roger Salas are friends and partners in crime. After a robbery where Leo narrowly avoided suffocating inside a safe, he decides to try to leave his life of crime behind.

Unfortunately, Roger gets in trouble. He owes $250 thousand and comes to Leo for help going on one last heist. Eventually, Leo reluctantly agrees. The pair plan to steal jewelry from a Christmas charity auction, where the main attraction appears to be a necklace with a large purple gemstone. Things fall apart quickly. Leo is spotted, and Roger sets a fire to create a diversion.

Leo eventually realizes that his wife, Lilly, is in the building, working with headphones on. Leo runs back into the building to try to rescue his wife. Roger is closer to her, but he decides to flee rather than try to save her. Lilly dies in the fire, and Leo gets arrested for the robbery and presumably arson.

What did Leo put in Roger’s safe in ‘Kaleidoscope’?

For years, Leo holds onto his hatred of Roger Salas. In the “White” episode, after his team steals the bonds, Leo returns to the vault and breaks into Roger’s safe. There he plants the purple necklace from the heist 24 years prior.

When the FBI opens Roger’s vault the morning after the heist, they find the necklace and arrest Roger. The necklace connects Roger back to the robbery at the Christmas auction over two decades ago. When Leo visits Roger in prison, he states that he is serving a 20-year prison sentence, but his lawyer says he will be out in eight.

More than that, Roger lost his company and perhaps his relationship with his wife and son. Leo spent 24 years plotting revenge on his former partner. He repeatedly states that it was never about money. For Leo, it was about taking Roger down.

Giancarlo Esposito loves playing complex characters

It wouldn’t feel right to call Leo Pap the hero or the villain in Kaleidoscope. It’s the perfect role for Giancarlo Esposito, who has a history of portraying complicated characters. “I feel a little out of step with just regular people who look at things a certain way,” the actor told Tudum.

“I love parts of the story that reflect our innocence and then guide us to understanding,” he continued. “From seeing when we become hardened and non-innocent, how sweet those moments were, and from whence we came.”

All episodes of Kaleidoscope are currently streaming on Netflix.