A video going viral on TikTok shows the Prince of Wales trying to hold in his laughter during a service before the Princess of Wales catches him.

Prince William can usually keep his composure no matter the situation. But a resurfaced video shows the future king doing his best to control himself from bursting into laughter just before the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) catches her husband trying to keep it together.

Here’s more on the hilarious clip making the rounds and who commenters are saying it reminds them of.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony at The London Stadium | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William got caught by Kate trying to hold in his laughter

The video that has gone viral recently on TikTok was shot during a service at Westminster Abbey in July 2018 to mark the centenary of Britain’s Royal Air Force. The ceremony was a tribute to the dedication and commitment shown by servicemen and women and honored those who gave their lives. It was attended by RAF personnel, veterans, and their families, as well as several royals including William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

At one point cameras captured a usually stoic William sitting in his seat and becoming amused by something but trying not to break out in laughter. After a moment, his wife turns to him to see what’s going on. The clip is captioned “When you get caught having the giggles but you make [up] it’s just something to do with your watch.”

The video, which was viewed over half a million times, has garnered more than 11,000 likes. It also received hundreds of comments and the majority of those who reacted are in agreement about one thing.

Many people who watched William in the video were reminded of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana and Prince William laughing as they enjoy some refreshments at Windsor Great Park | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Over the years royal watchers have dubbed Prince William the “spitting image” of his mom, noting that they have a lot of the same mannerisms and a shy yet mischievous smile. And most of the Tik Tok users who commented couldn’t agree more.

“Oh my gosh, he has Diana’s expressions … it’s adorable,” one person wrote.

Another added, “William has that shy look like his mother Diana.”

A third person opined: “He looks just like his mother when he does that.”

While a fourth agreed: “William definitely has his mother’s personality. That look was her through & through.”

Prince William makes a visit to Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

And a fifth posted: “Aww, he looked just like his mom at the beginning — the eyes, the facial expressions, the look.”

A sixth user gushed: “He is his mother’s child,” with someone else chiming in: “Never seen such an incredible equivalent of a parent (Diana) and their child’s mannerisms. Because yes William looks like his mum.”

Another person commented: “God he’s the image of his mother on every level.” While another said: “Seconds full Diana expression. She lives on and on in her beloved son!”