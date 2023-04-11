Kate Middleton’s Gesture Shows ‘Pride’ for Prince Louis, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Kate Middleton’s gestures and expressions during her appearance at the royal Easter Sunday service, noting the Princess of Wales’ confidence and a gesture of pride for her youngest child. According to the expert, Kate takes a page from Princess Diana’s parenting style.

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Body language expert says Kate Middleton exuded ‘confidence’ on walk to Easter Sunday service

On April 9, the royal family gathered for Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel. Prince William and Kate were spotted walking with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Louis held his mother’s hand and was well-behaved during the appearance, with Kate showing pride for her youngest child.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the appearance with Fabulous, beginning with pointing out Kate’s confidence.

“Dressed in royal blue — which channels the color worn by Charles and Camilla — Kate exudes confidence here as she walks her youngest child into the chapel for the Easter service,” James noted.

The body language expert continued, “There was a ripple of applause from the crowd that seemed reserved for Kate and Louis, as the previously playful youngest son looked suitably calm and serious, clutching Kate’s hand and staring at the fans with a sense of regal confidence.”

James also noted a “signal” Kate conveyed to her son. “Kate’s outfit does seem to scream a very dominant and confident look and that vibe seems to signal to Louis that there is no scope for any playful behavior or body language on this first Easter service since the queen passed away,” she explained.

Kate is showing her children ‘blend’ of royal events and ‘normal childhood,’ expert says

According to the expert, Kate displayed hints of Princess Diana’s parenting style. “This is a time of huge change for the royals and Kate’s body language suggests she is taking it all in her stride,” she said.

James continued, “She looks down at her youngest son with a grin of pride and then back at the crowds to suggest she — like Diana — has produced the ‘heir and a spare’ and launched both with total success and pride.”

The body language expert noted, “George walks ahead of the family group, showing a very grown-up approach to public appearances. While Louis glances at the fans with a confident and relaxed stare.”

She added, “This proves how well Kate — just like Diana — has done her job of showing her children how to blend royal events with the kind of normal childhood experiences that will help them to cope with their unique lifestyle.”

Prince Louis displayed ‘well-behaved body language,’ expert notes

James also pointed out the proud mom moment in another body language analysis for The Mirror.

Fans clapped for Prince Louis, as James pointed out how fans likely recall “his playfulness at the Jubilee” and are “keen to praise his much more serious and well-behaved body language here.”

The body language expert added, “As he strode out, glancing confidently at the fans, Kate glanced down at her son then looked up with a grin of pride that converted to a wide smile at the crowds.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.