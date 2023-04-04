Kate Middleton Nails Business Attire With Black and White Look For Launch of Progressive Childhood Education Program

As a stylish royal, Kate Middleton has always known how to make a statement with her fashion choices, and she did just that at the inaugural meeting of the new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood held at the International HQ of Natwest and RBS. The Princess of Wales wore a black and white outfit and proved she can nail business attire with a few simple pieces.

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a white blazer and black pants for her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood Education event

The Princess of Wales looks impeccable, no matter what the occasion. And when she stepped out to promote her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, the royal sported a stunning yet simple business outfit.

Kate wore a bone color Alexander McQueen blazer — a piece she’s worn before — with a matching blouse and black cigarette pants. She completed the look with black Gianvito Rossi pumps, a Ralph Lauren crocodile-stamped black leather and gold buckle belt, and gold hoop earrings from Asprey, reports Town and Country.

#ShapingUs is all about the societal impact we can have to transform lives for generations to come.



Today we launched the Business Taskforce for @earlychildhood in the City of London, the next chapter in our #ShapingUs journey. pic.twitter.com/Emz78tDHl0 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2023

A newer version of Kate’s Alexander McQueen blazer retails for around $2,100. Her Ralph Lauren belt sells for $168. And similar Gianvito Rossi heels cost $795.

The Princess’s black and white look is conservative yet fashion-forward. And the best part is that it can be easily replicated with affordable fashion options.

Kate Middleton launched her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood to help promote education and mental health

The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood was created to bring together influential figures from the worlds of business, media, and academia to raise awareness about the importance of early childhood education. It was launched by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with Kate and Prince William leading the charge.

Last week was the first Business Taskforce meeting that brought together influential leaders to discuss how by investing in #earlychildhood, they can transform lives for generations to come. Hear from some of those leaders in this video: https://t.co/sEmPBHuKie pic.twitter.com/BnHng9QZQU — The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@Earlychildhood) March 29, 2023

The task force aims to provide a platform for business leaders to discuss and promote the benefits of investing in early childhood education. And it will focus on important topics such as parenting, mental health, and education to ensure that all children have the best possible start in life. Some notable companies involved include Unilever, Deloitte, Aviva, and Ikea.

As a mom, Kate Middleton is passionate about childhood education

Kate is playing a key role in the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. As a mother of three young children, she has a personal interest in early childhood education and development.

“I truly believe that by investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses, in turn, will see in the future… better communication, better-working relationships, improved resilience, employees finding better work–life balance, less stress, more patience and understanding, and increased job satisfaction,” she said at the launch event via The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood.

(Future) Sovereign In The City.

The Princess of Wales launches her new ‘Business Taskforce for Early Childhood’ #London pic.twitter.com/mdWsGDzz3O — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 21, 2023

“Not only that, but the societal impact we could have, if we work together on this, could transform lives for generations to come,” Kate added. “As the saying goes, it really does take a village.”

And the Princess of Wales knows it will take a lot of coordinated effort and funding to see her vision through. So she’s called on some of the world’s biggest businesses to help.

“We all have a part to play,” Kate said in her speech. “And that is why I’m standing here in front of you, to ask you, some of Britain’s most influential business leaders, for your support in helping create the societal change that is needed.”