Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte certainly have a lot in common. The two ladies even share the same favorite unusual snack -- and fans would be surprised to know what it is.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wed back in 2011, and they have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales have done their best to give their kids the most normal lives possible, and as their kids have grown, they have started to develop similar habits to their parents.

One thing Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have in common? They both like the same unusual snack.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte both love olives

Olives are one of those foods that can be quite polarizing. Some people love them, and others don’t want to be anywhere near them. However, Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, actually have a shared love for this tiny food.

Charlotte appears to have inherited her mom’s love for olives, and while olives aren’t so unusual on their own, they are not commonly enjoyed as a regular snack — except in the Wales’ home, apparently. According to Express, once, on a royal engagement in 2018, Kate revealed that she “used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little,” and she later revealed at a 2019 royal engagement that Charlotte also loves olives. However, Kate hasn’t specified exactly what kind of olives she and her daughter prefer.

Kate has always been open about how much the Wales family loves food. One of her and William’s biggest hobbies with the kids is cooking dinner; they love to make pizza and pasta together as a family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton introducing Princess Charlotte in 2015 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have worked hard to give their children normal lives

William and Kate are raising their children a bit differently than how William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, were raised. William and Harry were thrust into the spotlight at young ages through no fault of their own; their parents’ divorce was a high-profile incident, as was their mother’s untimely death, so the boys received a ton of media attention from a young age.

Now that William is grown, he is doing what he can to prevent his kids from spending too much time in the spotlight. William and Kate decided in 2022 to move their children out of Kensington Palace and away from the fanfare of the royal family. Now, the children reside in Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, which offers them a much more private life as a family. The three children also all attend the same school, where William and Kate ensure that they keep a normal schedule and spend time learning the same things as other kids their age.

William and Kate have also made the decision to travel less; William, for example, attended the Earth Shot Prize ceremony alone this year in Singapore. Kate chose not to travel with him and to instead stay home with the kids rather than leave them for a few days. Overall, the two parents are trying to instill strong values in their children and a strong sense of family outside of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal family.