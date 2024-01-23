Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle haven't been together since both attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Expect a “convincing double act” from Kate Middleton if she and Meghan Markle are ever seen together in public again. A commentator says the Princess of Wales would be “more convincing” than past appearances alongside the Duchess of Sussex if years go by before they’re in the same room.

Kate ‘could put on a good show’ with Meghan ‘many’ years from now

Ready to see Kate look like she’s having the time of her life alongside Meghan? Sorry to disappoint, but it “isn’t likely” to happen soon, according to Charlotte Griffiths, a royal commentator.

During a GB News appearance, Griffiths remarked that a Kate and Meghan appearance “isn’t likely.” She opined Kate would probably use all of her strength to “put on a good show” if it came down to it.

“They were never friends in the first place,” Griffiths told the outlet. “Kate could probably put on a good show if she had to.”

“A bit like when the queen died, they had to walk around the crowds together,” she said. Kate and Meghan joined their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, outside Windsor Castle in September 2022.

“That wasn’t too convincing,” the commentator added. The experience was reportedly “one of the hardest things she’s [Kate] ever done.”

“But she might be able to do a more convincing double act if it came to it many years down the line,” she said. “And they ended up doing a royal engagement together again.”

Griffiths also noted both Meghan and Kate played their own parts in failing to bond. Meghan, 42, she said was “too easily offended,” while Kate was never “warm and fuzzy.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly didn’t want to be anywhere near Harry and Meghan at Christmas

It might be five or 10 years until another Kate and Meghan sighting based on where the Sussex and Wales couples are now.

While Harry and Meghan have talked with King Charles III on occasion, most recently to wish him a happy birthday in November 2023, there’s been silence from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It doesn’t seem that’s going to change. The reason: when it was reported Harry and Meghan weren’t joining the royal family for Christmas, there was a suggestion William and Kate weren’t interested.

Sources “close” to the couple told Vanity Fair William and Kate wouldn’t “want to be in the same room as Harry and Meghan ‘let alone spend Christmas with them.’”

Meanwhile, William reportedly considers Harry a “defector.”

Prince Harry saw a major ‘difference’ between Meghan and Kate when they met

Harry revealed in his 2023 memoir, Spare, that he picked up on a “marked difference” between his wife and sister-in-law. It happened when William and Kate came over for dinner with Harry and Meghan at Nottingham Cottage.

Meghan and Kate met for the first time after Harry introduced the then-Suits star to other relatives. Harry, now 39, noticed at the time how differently Meghan and Kate dressed.

“The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice,” he wrote. Meghan, he recalled, dressed casually, “barefoot” in “ripped jeans.”

As for Kate, she’d been “done up to the nines.” The juxtaposition Harry thought to himself, was “no big deal.”