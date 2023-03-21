Kate Middleton Has Rare Sweet Interaction With a Member of the King’s Guard

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is known for her style, elegance, and philanthropy. Alongside her husband, Prince William, she has been a constant public figure. She’s made headlines for creating sweet moments with people in her orbit, including members of the British royal family. One such moment occurred on St. Patrick’s Day when Kate Middleton and a member of the King’s Guard had a rare interaction.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) presents Irish Wolf Hound ‘Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus), regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, with a sprig of shamrock during the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The King’s Guard follows strict rules to stay expressionless

It is a true honour to be Colonel of the @irish_guards, whose enthusiasm, pride and dedication – plus boundless sense of humour – makes them so unique. pic.twitter.com/fl15zYjw5z — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2023

The King’s Guard is known for its strict rules of maintaining a non-expressive demeanor while on duty at Buckingham Palace. Guards are known to stand motionless for hours and are trained to remain focused and not interact with the public.

According to Historic Cornwall, Buckingham Palace guards are generally not allowed to smile while on duty. They must exude a “stoic and serious” presence to “give off an air of authority, which smiling would detract from.”

However, there are some situations where these rules can be relaxed. The guards sometimes smile when “they are off duty, when they are interacting with children, and when they are fulfilling certain ceremonial duties.”

Kate Middleton shares sweet interaction with a member of the King’s Guard

Walking to get your shamrock on St Patrick’s Day like ? pic.twitter.com/7r0go5mxyS — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2023

On March 17, 2023, Kate and Prince William attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot. As per the century-old tradition, the couple presented sprigs of shamrocks to members of the Irish Guard. But there was one moment during the parade when the Princess broke through the rigid exterior of one of the guards.

She greeted an Irish Wolf Hound called Turlough Mor, aka Seamus, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards. And while placing a sprig of shamrock on the dog’s collar, Kate was assisted by a member of the King’s Guard, who appeared to be smiling.

Kate’s interaction with the King’s Guard was a rare moment of emotion and warmth from a typically stoic figure. It left fans praising the Princess for her ability to break down barriers and connect with people from all walks of life.

Kate Middleton will serve as the Colonel of the Irish Guard

Colonel Kate Reporting for Duty on St Patricks Day ? ☘️



The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for a joint engagement to celebrate St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards. Watch to see! ? pic.twitter.com/yIgeJ3SB7K — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) March 17, 2023

The Princess of Wales’s role in the parade was not limited to handing out shamrocks. She also commemorated her appointment as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards — a position given to her by King Charles III.

Prince William previously held the title, and was appointed to the role by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011. During her St. Patrick’s Day speech, Kate spoke to the Regiment and revealed how excited she was to begin working with them.

“I really couldn’t be prouder to stand in front of you here today,” the Princess said. “It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do — this is a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

“I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do,” she added. “Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do.”