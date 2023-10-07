Kate Middleton’s Subtle Trick for Avoiding a Public Rift With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton might have problems with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind the scenes, but the pricess has her own tactics for ensuring that she's never publicly caught within the royal feud -- and so far, her tricks have been working.

Kate Middleton has been a working member of the royal family for more than 12 years; she married Prince William in 2011. The two were extremely close with Prince Harry up until he met Meghan Markle back in 2016, and once Harry and Meghan became a duo, tensions slowly started to rise. There have been mixed stories about what really happened between the royal couples, but there remains a rift today.

Kate, of course, still makes plenty of royal appearances, but she has a subtle way of ensuring that she is never publicly entangled in the royal family drama.

Kate Middleton has a subtle trick for making sure she is never wrapped up in the royal family’s feud

Kate’s secret to maintaining an “all is fine” attitude toward Harry and Meghan is actually quite simple: she simply avoids any interaction with the couple in public, including taking zero questions about them or ever commenting on the royal couples’ relationship. It means nobody ever gets any information about Kate’s true feelings toward the couple, neither through words nor body language.

“While the Royal Family’s approach to the Sussexes may seem enigmatic at times, it aligns with their overarching press strategy of maintaining a unified image, respecting privacy, controlling the narrative, focusing on duties, adapting to media dynamics, and preserving the institution,” PR expert Sophie Atwood told Express. “By minimizing public interactions and discussions regarding the Sussexes, it’s clear they aim to avoid public rifts and controversies that could tarnish the image of the monarchy as a whole.”

If ever one of them is asked about Harry and Meghan, they either refrain from responding or have a casual, polite response. William was recently asked whether he forgot his brother’s birthday, to which he gave a cordial response: “It is his birthday today; you’re absolutely right, it is. No, I’ve not forgotten.”

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton ever reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

It remains to be seen whether the Wales and Sussex families will ever be friends again, but they certainly have a lot of mending to do if they want to heal things for good. Royal experts seem to think that Harry has a chance of reconciling with his family, but Meghan has not been to the United Kingdom for a royal event since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in September 2022, so some experts thinks things are too far gone for Meghan to heal with the family.

However, it all seems to hinge on Harry’s relationship with his father and brother. If Harry can make amends with his own family, then perhaps Kate and Meghan can be worked into the equation as well, and they can all get along again someday. Harry has said that he does hope to reconcile with William and King Charles, but Harry is looking for accountability that he has not yet seen. Time will tell if the royals can sort things out, but for now, Kate continues to approach the situation in public in a way that ensures she is never directly involved in the drama.