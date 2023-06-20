'Alas, we will most likely never know the thought process' a style expert said of Kate Middleton's 2023 Order of the Garter Service polka dot dress.

Kate Middleton returned to a favorite print from her Duchess of Cambridge days at 2023’s Order of the Garter. The 41-year-old, who became Princess of Wales in September 2022, wore a polka dot dress for the occasion. Not only did it bear a striking resemblance to a Princess Diana Royal Ascot look but, according to an expert, it might’ve been a “redundant” purchase.

Kate Middleton wore an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress to the 2023 Order of the Garter

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fans of Kate’s style may have felt a sense of dejà vu on June 19 when the Princess of Wales attended a service of the most Noble Order of the Garter at Windsor Castle.

Kate stepped out wearing a polka dot dress from designer Alessandra Rich after donning a nearly identical version from the same brand a year earlier.

No, Kate didn’t simply grab her 2022 Royal Ascot polka dot dress from her closet and re-wear it as she’s been known to do. Instead, she wore an ever-so-slightly different polka dot dress.

As eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out, Kate’s outfit featured a smaller print with black dots rather than brown as well as ruched fabric at the waist (via Express).

The look, complete with a coordinating hat and two-tone black and white heels, also looked remarkably similar to Diana’s 1988 Royal Ascot outfit.

Expert says Kate buying a nearly identical dress to 1 she already owns ‘could seem hypocritical’ and ‘redundant’

Kate Middleton and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking to Express about Kate’s apparent decision to buy a dress similar to one she already owns, style expert Molly Elizabeth Agnew said it may seem “out of touch.”

“It’s an accepted fact that members of the royal family buy and own far more items of clothing than the average person,” Agnew said. “And we do enjoy seeing them experiment with aesthetics and silhouettes. We take inspiration from them!”

“However, when so many in the U.K. are struggling monetarily,” she continued,

it can come across as somewhat out of touch. Furthermore, for someone who places an emphasis on sustainability in her work, constantly wearing brand new items (or, at least brand new in the public domain) could seem hypocritical.”

“It’s undeniable that we are quick to over-analyze any items worn by Catherine,” the style expert added. “However, this is a particular instance where, although she looks marvelous, the purchase seems redundant.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III | ui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The ‘thought process’ behind Kate Middleton’s 2023 Order of the Garter polka dot dress may never be revealed

So why did Kate seemingly buy a polka dot dress that’s almost identical to another one from her closet? According to Agnew, an explanation for the mother of three’s Order of the Garter outfit may stay a mystery.

“It’s hard to think of a viable reason why anyone, including a princess, would buy a dress so identical to one she wore only last year,” Agnew said. “Especially from the same fashion house.”

“Perhaps in the eye of her style team, a new dress keeps Kate’s style fresh and interesting,” she added. “Of course, something could’ve happened to her Ascot dress that we are not privy to and thus, they sorted a replacement. Alas, we will most likely never know the thought process.”