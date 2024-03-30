An idea reportedly came to Kate Middleton while she sat with her hairdresser in 2018 to donate anonymously to a cancer charity.

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis in a March 22 video, a sweet story about Kate Middleton and a young cancer patient has emerged. The Princess of Wales, who is currently in the “early stages of “preventative chemotherapy” treatment, reportedly went in for a haircut only to leave having donated her locks.

Pregnant Kate had the idea to donate her hair when it got ‘too long’ in 2018

According to The Mirror, the idea of donating her hair came to Kate while with her hairdresser in 2018 during her pregnancy with now-5-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate’s hairdresser told her it was time for a chop as her hair “was just getting too long,” a source said.

During the haircut, “the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away.” So, Kate mentioned it to her hairdresser, “who thought it was a brilliant idea.”

Kate’s believed to have chopped off seven inches of her hair to donate to “help make a realistic wig for a child who lost their hair while having [cancer] treatment.”

Kate donated her hair to a charity for children with cancer anonymously

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The insider continued, saying that Kate didn’t use her own name. Instead, she sent locks of her hair anonymously to a charity for young cancer patients.

“It was sent using someone else’s name so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source,” they said. “They just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

At the time, Kate and Prince William, along with their children, lived at Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A in London. Today, they live in Windsor, England, at Adelaide Cottage, not far from Windsor Castle.

“It’s lovely to think somewhere a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess’s hair. It’s a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done. And very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away.”

Kate’s asked for ‘time, space, and privacy’ to heal

In the March 22 video, Kate not only shared her cancer diagnosis but also that she’s “well and getting stronger every day.” She did not, however, reveal the cancer type or stage.

She asked for “some time, space, and privacy” as she “preventative chemotherapy” treatment and “focus[es] on making a full recovery.” Meanwhile, her husband, the Prince of Wales, has been a “great source of comfort and reassurance.”

The diagnosis, she said, “came as a huge shock.” It’s “taken time” to recover and start chemotherapy. And “most importantly,” explain the situation to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Louis.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Kate concluded the message by adding she’s “also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”