Kate Middleton’s Brother James Thanked Her in a Heartfelt Essay After Losing a Beloved Member of His Family

Kate Middleton’s brother, James, wrote an emotional essay thanking the Princess of Wales after his beloved dog, Ella, died. Here’s what James said about his pet and why he thanked his older sister.

James Middleton and Kate Middleton | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s brother James thanked his sisters after his beloved dog died

In a Jan. 28 essay for The Sunday Times, Kate Middleton’s brother, James, shared the news that his dog Ella had died. 35-year-old James is the younger sibling to 41-year-old Kate and 39-year-old Pippa Middleton.

In the touching tribute to his dog, James shared that Kate and Pippa each have a dog that was one of Ella’s puppies.

“All the family came to say their goodbyes. I can’t speak for them but I believe she influenced their lives too,” he wrote. “Lupo, Catherine and William’s dog, was one of Ella’s puppies. My sister Pippa and her husband have a pup from Ella, as do other family members.”

James also thanked the Princess of Wales and Pippa for being there for him during “difficult times.” “My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions,” he wrote. “They’ve always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well. For that, I am for ever grateful.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James said his dog helped him with his depression

James Middleton has been open about his experience with depression. In his essay for The Sunday Times, he said his dog Ella helped him with his mental health.

“Ella helped me to learn, especially during my days of depression, that talking and sharing can be a powerful, healing thing,” he wrote. “During the difficult times, I would go through an entire day without speaking to a single person, only Ella. I said everything to her before I ever said it to anyone else. Describing how I felt out loud to Ella helped me talk to my therapist, family and friends.”

James has spoken in the past of his guilt for being depressed when he knew he had so much to be thankful for. “It’s what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there. I thought ‘What do I have to be depressed about?’ I’ve been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted,” he said (via USA Today). “It’s not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn’t always there… And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over.”

But after spending time in intense therapy, opening up to his family, and meeting his wife, Kate Middleton’s brother got back to feeling like himself.

“I am happy – I feel like James Middleton again,” he said. “I feel like I was when I was 13, excited about life. I feel like myself again and I couldn’t ask for more.”

The Princess of Wales’ brother had his pet at his wedding

On Sept. 12, 2021, Kate Middleton’s brother shared an Instagram post announcing his marriage to French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton,” he captioned a photo of the smiling couple. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

Prince William and Kate attended the wedding with their three children, as did Pippa Middleton and her family.

In his essay for The Sunday Times, Jame revealed that his dog Ella helped him meet his wife. “When I got married, in September 2021, the happiest day, Ella was there again, wedged in between me and my wife, Alizée – sort of handing me over, I suppose,” he wrote. “I met Alizée thanks to Ella, after she made a beeline for her in a restaurant. I wrote a little note, which Alizée still has. It was from Ella. It said something like: ‘Would you like to go for a drink and I’ll bring my friend James.’”

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.