According to Kate Middleton's uncle, all the "drama" between Prince Harry and the Waleses only came about after the duke met Meghan who decided to "rewrite history."

A member of the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) family has made their reality TV debut. If the royals were hoping Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, wouldn’t say anything about Britain’s most family while a contestant on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother they’ll be disappointed.

Goldsmith has talked about his niece’s health, Prince Harry potentially returning to Firm, and slammed Meghan Markle, all within the first couple of episodes. Here’s what Goldsmith about the “drama” he claims the Duchess of Sussex created and how she tried to “rewrite history.”

Who is Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith?

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith arriving to attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Goldsmith is Kate’s mother Carole Middleton’s younger brother. Over the years Goldsmith has been dubbed with nicknames like “outcast,” “party lover,” and “the king of fun.” He reportedly worked in IT and sold his shares of the company Computer Futures for more than $20 million in 2005. He has been married four times and was convicted in 2017 of assaulting his fourth wife, Julie-Ann.

The royals and Middletons reportedly think it’s distasteful for Goldsmith to enter the Big Brother House, especially now given that the princess has been recovering following abdominal surgery and all the internet conspiracy theories surrounding her health.

“Gary’s a private citizen, and he can do what he likes, but he must have known that doing Big Brother right now would fuel the feeding frenzy. It’s inconsiderate to say the least,” a friend of the Prince of Wales and his wife told the Daily Beast. “Kate and William have had every excuse to dump Gary but they never have. But if he says something embarrassing, or gives away any personal information, that will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Goldsmith claims Meghan Markle created all this ‘drama’ that was never there before

Goldsmith wasted no time discussing the royals on the reality show and gave his take on Prince Harry’s wife.

The Mirror reported that when asked if he ever met Meghan Goldsmith replied: “So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William, and Harry they got really comfortable together. And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they’re unhappy with us and I just don’t think that’s fair. I mean you can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

Regarding some of the wild rumors out there about the Princess of Wales’ health, Goldsmith said: “I think they should leave her alone right now because there’s a reason why they’re not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space. I just think it’s fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else, they would think to give them some space.”

He also sent a personal message to his niece saying: “Kate, get well, love you and when you’re ready we’ll see you again.”