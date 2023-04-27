Katee Sackhoff Shares How She Feels About Being 10 Years Older Than Her Husband

The Mandalorian fans might know Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. But she’s been a staple of sci-fi storytelling for far longer. The actor landed a breakthrough role as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009. And Sackhoff always seemed intent on following her own heart and interests, regardless of what others might think.

Naturally, her attitude toward her personal life, including her marriage, reflects that same lack of concern for others’ judgment.

Katee Sackhoff’s history with her husband

Katee Sackhoff and Robin Gadsby attend The Mandalorian premiere | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Sackhoff met her husband, Robin Gadsby, on the set of the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life. As she explained it, Gadsby was a writer and accepted a “low-level position” on the show to get back into the business after managing a bar. But given that she was only months removed from a break-up, Sackhoff wasn’t looking for anything serious when she and Gadsby began dating.

“I had, nine months before, gotten out of a relationship that ended so terribly,” she said. “I had just gotten to a point where I had gone to therapy, and I’d accepted my part in it. So it had taken me a long time to get to a point where I was all right. I truly thought that this guy was going to be a rebound because I was looking at men again for the first time in nine months. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute.’ I really thought that I was protecting myself because he’s 10 years younger than me.”

How Katee Sackhoff really feels about their age difference

Sackhoff truly believed that the fact that she was 10 years senior to Gadsby meant the relationship would have a built-in expiration date. Much to her surprise, the couple ended up marrying in 2021 and now have a daughter together. Looking back on the age difference, Sackhoff finds it more amusing than anything else; she told fans during a live Q&A in 2020.

“When I was on Battlestar Gallactica, he was 12. … So many old dudes date young women, and it’s so socially acceptable … A woman does it, and for some reason, it’s this crazy social experiment. It’s so funny. I think it’s hysterical.”

Sackhoff does have a point in calling out the double standard tied to celebrity relationships. Although it’s less common that a woman is significantly older than her male partner, such a pairing is certainly no less valid. And as she and Gadsby have proven, their age difference has no bearing on the longevity of their love.

Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze on ‘The Mandalorian’

Despite an acting career that goes back decades, Sackhoff is currently enjoying some of the biggest success she’s had in years. Since The Mandalorian Season 2, she has reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze, whom she voiced on both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. And thus far, fans have been loving where they’ve taken her character on the show.

In fact, The Mandalorian Season 3 has put an even sharper focus on Bo-Katan. Some fans have even called her out as perhaps the titular focus of this third batch of episodes. Her alliance and chemistry with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin have kept fans on the edge of their seats. And there’s no telling where Sackhoff might be able to take Bo-Katan in the future.