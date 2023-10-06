Keanu Reeves opened up about what both excited and discouraged him from being a part of the Marvel franchise.

Keanu Reeves has dabbled in the superhero genre before by portraying the DC character Constantine. At one point, the actor didn’t rule out doing a Marvel film, either. Although there were a few things about the superhero franchise that gave him pause.

Keanu Reeves once had reservations about doing Marvel films

Reeves has been in the conversation for Marvel characters for a while. There was once a time when he hoped to play the X-Men character Wolverine. But that ship sailed after Hugh Jackman was cast in the role. Another Marvel character in Ghost Rider also caught his eye. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he explained that the supernatural anti-hero would’ve been his child self’s dream role.

“10-year-old Reeves would want to — I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider,” he said.

The one Marvel character he was once tied to, however, was Dr. Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch would end up playing the sorcerer. But there were brief rumors Reeves was in the running for the role. The actor seemed both interested, yet cautious about committing to a Marvel movie.

“From a practical standpoint the idea of a longtime contract is sort of ‘errr’ because you want to make sure the material is up to a certain level,” Reeves once told Collider. “Like the good or great level. I liked the idea. I go to those kinds of movies. I grew up on them and comics and graphic novels.”

But although Reeves was familiar with a few comic book heroes, Dr. Strange wasn’t one of them.

“I didn’t know Doctor Strange as a character, I didn’t read that as a kid,” he said. “I’m gonna have to read it. I remember reading something…who’s going to play Doctor Strange? Would I be good for the role?”

Kevin Feige revealed he talked to Keanu Reeves about joining a Marvel movie every film

Reeve’s stance on Marvel films hasn’t changed all that much over the years. But if anything, he still has the same enthusiasm about joining the franchise, and is impressed with the series’ accomplishments.

“It’s really cool,” Reeves said. “I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular and it would be great to be a part of that.”

He did admit he’d been in talks for several major Marvel projects, but wouldn’t reveal for which characters or movies. Speaking to Comic Book, Kevin Feige confirmed that he asked Reeves to star in several Marvel properties. But the opportunities never seemed to align.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Keanu Reeves might finally star in the superhero sequel he’s been begging for

He may not have starred as a Marvel character, but Reeves has already dabbled with DC’s superhero. Reeves starred in 2005’s Constantine as the titular character John Constantine, who was more of a supernatural hero. Since then, Reeves developed a passion for the character and his story, and spent years begging Warner Bros. for a sequel.

“I kept asking almost every year,” Reeves once told Total Film (via Independent). “I was like, ‘Can I please have some more?’… I kept asking almost every year. I’d be like, ‘Can I please?’ [and] they’d be like, ‘No, no!’”

But it was announced not too long ago that a Constantine sequel may be in development. Reeves is crossing his fingers, and looks forward to revisiting the character.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s almost like an open playground that we can hopefully cook something up and play in, and I guess get out of the playground and prepare a meal, but I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully it can happen.”