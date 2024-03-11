Kelly Rowland wore a Nina Ricci gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The look gave 'Black Barbie' meets 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.'

Kelly Rowland stole the show as she walked the red carpet on March 10. The “Dilemma” singer‘s look for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party was “classic beauty with a sexy twist.” Some fans said Rowland was giving Pretty Woman; others cited Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio posed for photographers at the Beverly Hills, California, event. Then, Kelly Rowland stepped onto the red carpet in a black and white Nina Ricci gown from the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 line.

Known for feminine designs and ladylike accents, Nina Ricci served as the designer of choice for Hepburn several times throughout her iconic career. Last night, however, it was Rowland’s time to channel the Roman Holiday star.

Kelly Rowland at the Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rowland accessorized her gown with black fishnets and black pointed-toe heels. Tidy black bows accented the “Like This” singer’s white opera gloves. Rowland’s voluminous train cascaded from her hips rather than her lower back. The Fantasy Football actor’s neckline deeply plunged, showing off her glowing skin.

Kelly Rowland arrives at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rowland laughed as photographers called her name. Stylist Kollin Carter created her look for the annual Oscars party. He called the former Destiny’s Child star “Black Barbie” in his Instagram post from the evening.

Carter serves as Cardi B’s longtime stylist, serving her looks for music videos like “WAP,” “Up,” And Normani’s “Wild Side.” According to Essence, he’s also styled daring looks for Lizzo and Victoria Monet.

Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

For the Oscars party, Carter styled Rowland with Messika diamond earrings and a lariat necklace with black and white diamonds. In collaboration with her team, Rowland wore her hair in a classic French twist. They swept her long bangs to the side.

Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The 43-year-old has a lot to celebrate lately. Rowland recently starred in Tyler Perry’s legal thriller film Mea Culpa on Netflix. She portrays an attorney who defends an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend. Rowland also recently attended Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton runway presentation.