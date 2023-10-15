Kevin Costner is a reportedly picky eater when it comes to his meals, according to 'Yellowstone' chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau. Here's what Costner would eat.

Taylor Sheridan fans are devastated to hear that Yellowstone will end after five seasons, mainly due to Kevin Costner’s exit. Costner played the family patriarch John Dutton. While on set, Costner ate food from Yellowstone‘s celebrity chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, who cooked for the actors. So, what did Costner eat? Here’s what Gator revealed.

What does Kevin Costner eat while on the ‘Yellowstone’ set?

Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau is featured in Yellowstone and is the chef for the actors in the series. He has a lot of mouths to feed (and food preferences to consider). This, of course, also means he prepared meals for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner during his time on the show as John Dutton.

So, what did Costner like to eat? Gator told Delish that Costner loved his famous pineapple bourbon bread pudding for dessert, as did several other actors from the series. But Costner won’t eat just anything that Gator creates.

“Kevin is a very picky eater,” Gator said. “In no way, shape, or form would he ever eat grilled octopus,” he added, referring to one scene in Yellowstone where the chef brings charred octopus out for the Duttons to eat.

“Considering that this is a man that, before he met me, I think solely may have lived off of canned chili and hot dogs,” Gator added, “it was a lot for me to put a Mediterranean diet in front of him.”

According to the chef, Costner always has room for dessert. Whenever Costner saw that Gator was creating something sweet, he’d motion for the chef to come to his camp. “When he smells stuff like this cooking, I always get the gesture to come on over. I’ll bring him a nice dessert with a big scoop of ice cream.”

“Kevin always likes to tell me how he’s on a diet and off the sugar, and then he’ll ask me to make an apple pie pretty much the same day, usually,” Gator stated. “Kevin may or may not have a sweet tooth.”

Aside from dessert, Costner likely eats plenty of meals and snacks created by the chef. A behind-the-scenes clip shows Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen talking about Gator’s truck that supplied “breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and snacks in between.”

Gator also said he likes “reading the crew” when it comes to what to cook that day. “If people are feeling blue, they want chicken noodle soup,” he stated. “That first day of fall, the cinnamon comes out, the nutmeg comes out. You can tell what they want.”

The John Dutton actor says he feels ‘lucky’ for his ability to ‘stay healthy’ through the years

While Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner has a serious sweet tooth (according to Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau), he still has his methods for staying healthy and fit. When Costner was 62, he told GQ his young children helped him stay active.

“How do I stay healthy at this age? I have little children, and I work hard at playing harder than them,” he added. “I love a little horseback riding, followed by taking the kids out to the tide pools and just running around looking for crabs.”

“I’ve been real lucky about a lot of things in my life, but one of the things has been this ability to stay healthy,” Costner continued. He stated that he loves to “get out” and enjoy life, which helps. “I move,” he said. “I get out there and take the biggest bite out of life that’s possible.”

